Farmers market season could bring a few new goodies this year to the weekly market in downtown Lake Geneva.
The market at Horticultural Hall opened May 2 and will continue each Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through late October at the hall at 330 Broad St.
At its peak, the market will feature about 55 vendors selling fresh produce, breads, cheeses, soaps, jewelry, flowers, desserts and craft items.
Sean Payne, marketing manager for Horticulture Hall, said he hopes to add new activities to this year’s market including live music. Payne said he plans to schedule local musicians to perform at the market.
“I think it would be fun to have some live music,” he said.
Payne said he also would like to present craft workshops and activities for children.
“We’re looking for extra activities to do, because we have a lot of kids that come with their families,” he said.
This year’s market will feature many returning vendors.
Darlene Considine of Elkhorn has been participating in the market for about eight years, selling canned jams and fresh produce. Considine said she will have a wider inventory available as the season progresses.
“We have more things growing in the garden,” she said.
The farmers market has been a good venue for selling products and meeting new people, Considine said.
“We got a lot of local customers and customers from out of state and even from other countries,” she said. “Lake Geneva is a melting pot of a lot of people.”
Michelle Wade of Bristol sells cheese spreads and cider for Glas All Naturals, based in Union Grove. Wade said she has been selling items at the market for three years.
“It’s a lovely market,” she said. “All the vendors are great.”
Peter Straus, co-owner of Mentoring Gardens Market in Harvard, Illinois, sells granola snacks and other food items at the market.
Straus said he has been participating in Lake Geneva’s farmers market for about eight years. He said most of his customers are from the Lake Geneva area.
“Even during the tourist season, you know the first hour or two is going to be the steady, regular customers who live around here,” he said. “So, it’s really supported by the community.”
The weekly farmers market attracts many returning customers.
Sam Savage of Lake Geneva said she has been attending the farmers market for five years.
“It’s nice that we get to have something like this around here,” he said.
Rev. Marty Carney of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Lake Geneva said he attended the farmers market for the first time last year, and he plans to be a regular customer again this year.
“I will often get my lunch and take it back to the church,” he said.
Payne said he is pleased with the support the market has received, and he enjoys seeing the interaction between the vendors and the customers.
“I think it’s interesting that you can talk to the person who grew the stuff,” he said.