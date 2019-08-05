The Geneva Lakes Family YMCA is bringing back a crowd favorite at Venetian Festival.
YMCA officials have announced that they will again be selling funnel cakes at this year’s festival after a one-year hiatus.
The YMCA last year decided to sell meatball sandwiches instead of the popular funnel cakes, which had become a tradition dating back many years.
Ann Fulmer, marketing director for the YMCA, said the organization decided to make the switch last year to try offering festival goers something different.
“Anytime you do something for so long, its’s nice to do something different,” she said. “Last year, we tried the meatball sandwiches, but this year we decided to bring back the funnel cakes.”
Fulmer said the meatball sandwiches drew mixed reviews, with some people who enjoyed the sandwiches but others who were disappointed to see the funnel cakes gone.
“You have the traditional festival-goers who come back every year looking for certain things,” she said. “And funnel cakes is one of them.”
The Venetian Festival, hosted by the Lake Geneva Jaycees, is a summertime event that draws big crowds to the Lake Geneva lakefront with carnival rides, food, fireworks and games.
This year’s festival is scheduled for Aug. 14 through Aug. 18 in areas of Flat Iron Park, Library Park and Seminary Park in downtown Lake Geneva.
Proceeds of the funnel cake sales this year will benefit the Lake Geneva Ducks Swim Team.
Swim team coach Glenn Biller said the team plans to use proceeds from the event to purchase new equipment.
Several team members will be volunteering to help operate the YMCA food booth.
“We’re going to roll up our sleeves and make some funnel cakes,” Biller said. “It’s going to be a great fundraiser for the swim team.”
In addition to the funnel cakes, the team will be helping the YMCA to sell beverages and funnel fries.
“They’re like French toast sticks, only with funnel cake batter,” Biller said. “We will have fudge for dipping, and they will be covered with powdered sugar.”
Biller said the funnel cakes have been a popular item for the YMCA over the years. He said most people purchase their funnel cakes before the fireworks display on the festival’s closing day.
“It’s a good way to end the summer before kids go back to school,” he said. “I won’t be watching the fireworks, though, because I will be up to my elbows with funnel cake batter.”
For the swim team coach, this will be the first time in about 15 years that he will be helping to operate YMCA’s food booth during the Venetian Festival.
“The opportunity came up to take it over again,” he said. “I’m excited.”
Fulmer said the YMCA has participated in the Venetian Festival for at least 30 years. Besides funnel cakes, the organization has sold other food items in the past.
“We always like to be out in the community,” she said. “We thank the Jaycees for allowing us to be a part of Venetian Fest.”