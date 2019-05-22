The Lake Geneva Fire Department is looking to have a bigger presence at community events.
The fire department plans to spend $22,000 for an “event trailer,” which it would use as a first-aid station where people would go to be treated during community events.
Fire Chief John Peters said the department could use the trailer to host public education programs and to interact with event-goers.
The trailer also would be used by the police department.
Peters presented plans for the trailer May 8 to the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission.
“For some reason, people like firemen and cops, and they like to come talk to us, which is wonderful,” Peters said. “We welcome that.”
The tourism commission approved a $13,000 grant to the fire department and the business improvement district to purchase the trailer. The trailer will be purchased second-hand from a company in Waukesha.
“I love the concept,” tourism commission chairwoman Tammie Carstensen said. “I think this is great. I think it’s something Lake Geneva definitely needs.”
Peters said his department would share the trailer with whatever organization is hosting an event. He said organizations could use the trailer as an informational booth.
“When they have an event, they can put whatever they want in there, and it would be their home base,” he said.
Bridget Leech, executive director for the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, said her group plans to use the trailer during its Oktoberfest celebration.
Leech said she plans to install an informational board inside the trailer, which would list upcoming events.
“We can say, ‘Here’s what’s going on in the next three months,’” Leech said. “It has a lot of purposes for us.”
Peters estimates that it will cost an additional $9,000 to renovate and equip the used trailer.
Leech said the cost could be shared by the groups that would be using the vehicle.
Peters said the fire department would be responsible for storing the trailer and transporting it to the different events.
Peters said the fire department plans to obtain the vehicle in the near future.
“The sooner we can get it, the sooner we can use it at events,” Leech said.