Forensic audit on the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District's finances one step closer to becoming a reality

A forensic audit on the Lake Geneva Improvement District’s finances during the past few years is one step closer to being conducted.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council’s Finance, Licensing & Regulation Committee approved, Oct. 6, a draft request for proposals document for obtaining bids from companies that may be interested in conducting the forensic audit.
The draft document was approved by a 3-1 vote with Alderman Richard Hedlund voting “no.”
The audit would look into the Business Improvement District’s financial activities and accounts from 2017 to 2019.
According to the draft document, the city hopes to obtain bids from interested companies in November.
Members of the Business Improvement District Board approved, Sept. 8, for the City of Lake Geneva to conduct a forensic audit on the group’s previous years’ finances.
Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, has requested that the city conduct the audit because of alleged mismanagement of funds from the organization that had occurred during the past few years.
Alderman John Halverson said, during the finance committee meeting, that the audit should be conducted to determine what happened to the Business Improvement District’s finances.
“It needs to be done,” Halverson said. “It reflects on the city whether we’re technically responsible or not. It would be an opportunity to clear their name.”
Alderman Ken Howell said he is in favor of the audit being conducted but feels the Business Improvement District should pay for the audit— not the city.
“I’m not against it, I just want to make it clear who has to pay for it,” Howell said.
Hedlund said he feels the audit should not be conducted, and the Business Improvement District should ask the police department to conduct an investigation into the group’s past finances.
“As a citizen of Lake Geneva, I don’t want to spend 10 cents of my money to do a forensic audit for the BID that I have no control over,” Hedlund said. “Personally, I feel this is a huge waste of money, and I think if they have some kind of allegations or accusations that they want a forensic audit, maybe they should take it to the police department and have them investigate it.”
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said the Business Improvement District does not have control over city staff, which includes the police department.
Fesenmaier said she feels the city should obtain request for proposals for the audit and then determine who is going to pay for it.
“This doesn’t cost anything to send off for RFP’s,” Fesenmaier said. “So I don’t think it’s smart to vote against it at this point.”
The Business Improvement District is a tax-supported business group, which was established in 1991 to help improve the appearance of the downtown area. The group hosts several events throughout the year including Cocoa Crawl, Wine Walk, First Fridays, Maxwell Street Days, Oktoberfest and the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree.
Downtown property owners fund the district through property taxes. The city collects the taxes and distributes the money to the Business Improvement District.