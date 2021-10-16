Forensic audit on the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District's finances one step closer to becoming a reality

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It needs to be done,” Halverson said. “It reflects on the city whether we’re technically responsible or not. It would be an opportunity to clear their name.”

Alderman Ken Howell said he is in favor of the audit being conducted but feels the Business Improvement District should pay for the audit— not the city.

“I’m not against it, I just want to make it clear who has to pay for it,” Howell said.

Hedlund said he feels the audit should not be conducted, and the Business Improvement District should ask the police department to conduct an investigation into the group’s past finances.

“As a citizen of Lake Geneva, I don’t want to spend 10 cents of my money to do a forensic audit for the BID that I have no control over,” Hedlund said. “Personally, I feel this is a huge waste of money, and I think if they have some kind of allegations or accusations that they want a forensic audit, maybe they should take it to the police department and have them investigate it.”

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said the Business Improvement District does not have control over city staff, which includes the police department.