BURLINGTON — When it comes to the environmental impact of Foxconn’s proposed development in Mount Pleasant, there are more questions than answers right now, according to a regional planning group.
Kevin Muhs, executive director of the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, or SEWRPC, led a discussion Sept. 12 in Burlington on his agency’s review of Foxconn’s plans.
The forum was hosted by the Seno K/RLT Conservancy and the Geneva Lake Conservancy in Fontana.
Refraining from weighing in on the thorny issues of tax incentives and other controversial topics linked to the Taiwanese-based electronics firm, Muhs limited his presentation to stormwater management, use of Lake Michigan water and related issues.
As he shared information on the reviews that have, and will continue, to take place, Muhs said Foxconn — ranked the 27th largest company internationally by Fortune magazine in 2017 — is not receiving any special treatment as work on the Mount Pleasant campus occurs.
“Foxconn is being treated the same when it comes to air quality control,” Muhs said, listing one example early in his presentation.
Muhs also reiterated past statements that due process was followed with the plans to divert up to 7 million gallons of water per day from Lake Michigan to fortify Foxconn’s operations.
An administrative law judge in June ruled in favor of Racine’s bid to divert the water. Racine, through its water utility, serves Mount Pleasant through an intergovernmental agreement.
“All of this was done, basically, within the structure of the (Great Lakes) Compact,” Muhs said as he combed through the reviews and protocol that have taken place.
From his perspective, Muhs said the information related to wastewater management within the Foxconn land still needs further clarification.
Oversight will take place at the local level, Muhs said, but the state Department of Natural Resources will be stepping in with audits.
“I would say that some of this hasn’t been decided yet,” Muhs said, pointing out Foxconn representatives have not provided full details concerning wastewater management at the site.