From the archives: UFO sightings over the Lake Geneva Playboy Club in 1974

The longest sightings of the UFOs was reported by Wayne Krage and Steve Hanchette, both Playboy Club employees. The two men said that they observed three UFOs for a period of three hours between 7 and 10 p.m.

Other observers include a number of Playboy employees, including a sergeant on the security force, a family in Elkhorn, and at least 15 other area residents. Krage and Hanchette said that they saw a number of cars parked on Sheridan Springs Road behind the Playboy Club with the occupants looking up and observing the flying objects.

The two men themselves said that they first saw the UFOs when they driving to work at 7 p.m., between Elkhorn and Lake Geneva on Highway 12. They said that they saw two bright “stars” high above the road in front of them. At first they thought that they were merely stars, but they kept observing them because they wondered why they had never noticed them before.

All of a sudden the two “stars” took off, according to the two men, one north and one south.

“It was spooky,” Krage said.

As the objects took off, they dimmed, the men said, and while in motion they each had two blinking lights, much like the wing-tip lights on an airplane except that the lights were both white.