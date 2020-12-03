From the archives: UFO sightings over the Lake Geneva Playboy Club in 1974

Note: The following article first appeared in the Regional News Feb. 7, 1974, under the headline "UFOs Seen in Area." It is reprinted below as it was published. To browse online archives, visit newspapers.com.
A number of area residents have reported sighting unidentified flying objects last Wednesday night in the Lake Geneva area.
Reports of the sightings have come in from as far away as Delavan to as close to the city as the Playboy Club-Hotel.
Although times of the sightings and detailed descriptions vary slightly, the seven people interviewed by the Regional News all gave the same general descriptions of the flying objects.
From a distance the UFOs appear as bright stars in the sky, according to observers. They attract attention because of their brightness, and after remaining in one position for about 30 seconds, the “stars” suddenly take off without any noise, observers report.
Because of the hovering nature of the objects they were at first believed to be Coast Guard helicopters which occasionally run training exercise in the area. But Coast Guard officials in Milwaukee and Chicago reported that they conducted no training exercises in the area on Wednesday.
Officials at Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay said that they observed nothing unusual Wednesday night but said that it was possible that something could fly in the area without being observed at the observatory.
The longest sightings of the UFOs was reported by Wayne Krage and Steve Hanchette, both Playboy Club employees. The two men said that they observed three UFOs for a period of three hours between 7 and 10 p.m.
Other observers include a number of Playboy employees, including a sergeant on the security force, a family in Elkhorn, and at least 15 other area residents. Krage and Hanchette said that they saw a number of cars parked on Sheridan Springs Road behind the Playboy Club with the occupants looking up and observing the flying objects.
The two men themselves said that they first saw the UFOs when they driving to work at 7 p.m., between Elkhorn and Lake Geneva on Highway 12. They said that they saw two bright “stars” high above the road in front of them. At first they thought that they were merely stars, but they kept observing them because they wondered why they had never noticed them before.
All of a sudden the two “stars” took off, according to the two men, one north and one south.
“It was spooky,” Krage said.
As the objects took off, they dimmed, the men said, and while in motion they each had two blinking lights, much like the wing-tip lights on an airplane except that the lights were both white.
They said that they at first thought that there were only two of them. However, when they arrived at the Playboy Club they noticed a single right star off in the distance. Suddenly the other two flying objects converged on it, they said and then the single “star” took off and the other two followed.
The two men said they drove into Lake Geneva and reported the sightings to the police, and although they could not observe the UFOs in town because of the light interference, they later saw them again from the lake shore.
Krage said that he ruled out the possibility of the objects being conventional airplanes because of their hovering ability. And they were much too large and fast to be helicopters, he said. They also made no noise, according to the observers.
Krage took photos of the UFOs, but they did not turn out. The pictures were taken at night with a small camera and slow film.
Their closest observation of the objects came while they were at the Playboy Club, the men said. At close range the objects appeared to have a pattern of five lights spaces as a “five” on dice.
Richard Bichsel, a sergeant on the Playboy security force, told the Regional News that he was alerted to the objects by Krage. He agreed with the description given by Krage and Hanchette but added that the lights appeared to be rotating.
Bichsel said that he himself observed the UFOs for approximately one hour. He also said that he called his mother at home and told her where in the sky to look for the objects and that she too saw them.
Another Playboy employee, William Gosy, said that he too saw the objects Wednesday night, but that he had also observed them three times before.
Krage told the Regional News that he believed that the objects were either vehicles from another planet or else some kind of experimental aircraft that was being kept a secret.
The second explanation seems more feasible, but as yet the objects have not been identified.
