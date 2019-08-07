Gerald Steinke is closing the door on a long career in the funeral home business.
Steinke, 77, of Lake Geneva, officially retired in June, leaving behind a career that he has been involved with since his youth.
The Lake Geneva business figure has sold his family’s business, Steinke Funeral Home and Cremation Services, to Steven Lazarczyk.
Steinke would not disclose terms of the deal except to say that he sold the business for at least $1 million.
“When I retired, I retired on top,” he said. “That’s as far as I’m concerned, personally.”
Lazarczyk said Steinke approached him about purchasing the funeral home in 2015, with the sale becoming official in January 2017. The business has since been named Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral and Cremation Services.
“I bought a good business,” Lazarczyk said. “I hope to continue what we’re doing in the community.”
Steinke had been a semi-retired employee during the past two years, assisting with some funerals. He decided to retire completely because of health reasons and because he feels now is the right time.
“I have nothing to do with the funeral home at this time,” he said. “I just couldn’t put my whole heart into it any more.”
Daniel Derrick, co-owner of Derrick Funeral Home and Cremation Services, said Steinke and his family operated a good business over many years. Derrick said he always considered Steinke a worthy competitor.
“They took care of their clients very well,” Derrick said. “I always felt competition was good, because it keeps you honest.”
Steinke’s father, Arnold Steinke, purchased the Whitman Funeral Home in July 1944, which then became the family business for the next 75 years. Steinke said he began working for his father and learning about the business when he was in seventh grade.
He said his father never pushed him into the business, but Steinke wanted to get involved.
“He told me it was time to get out of bed and go to work,” Steinke said.
Steinke also worked for a funeral home in Elkhorn and attended the Vernie Fountain National Academy of Professional Embalming Skills in Springfield, Missouri, to obtain further training. The education he received under Vernie Fountain was a significant boost.
Steinke became a partner with his father in 1972.
Throughout his career, Steinke enjoyed helping people who were going through a difficult time in their lives, with the loss of their loved ones. He always tried to accommodate what his customers wanted for their loved one’s funeral.
“You did what the families wanted you to do,” he said. “Even though the requests were rather out of left field, you just did it.”
In the process, Steinke found that he developed friendships with many clients.
The most difficult part of the funeral business was the demanding work schedule. He often missed holidays and other family gatherings because of his job.
“A funeral director has no life, because you’re constantly on call,” he said. “Sundays and holidays, you just work.”
Steinke said his grandson, Brian Cushman, briefly worked as a funeral home director, but he stepped away from the work because of the grueling schedule.
“He said, ‘This isn’t for me,’” Steinke said. “He said he’s not going to be working every weekend and all hours of the night.”
Steinke said he plans to remain available to past clients if they have any questions about planning a funeral.
Lazarczyk said Steinke has been a mentor who has helped him get started in Lake Geneva. Lazarczyk previously operated a funeral home for 16 years in West Allis, near Milwaukee.
“He’s taught me a lot,” Lazarczyk said.
Steinke said now that he is officially retired, he plans to do some work around his home and relax.
“I plan on sitting in my pontoon boat, fishing and enjoying life,” he said. “No more phone calls in the middle of the night and things like that. It’s really a different life.”