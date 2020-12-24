Genoa City fire still under investigation

A fire that occurred at about 2:22 p.m., Dec. 23 in the 300 block of Freeman Street in Genoa City is under investigation as of Thursday morning, according to a Genoa City Police Department press release.

No injuries have been reported, according to the release.

The Genoa City Police Department and the Bloomfield/Genoa City Fire Department received a report of a structural fire about 2:22 p.m., Dec. 23 at 316 Freeman St. in Genoa City.

Police said, when they arrived to the scene, they noticed smoke and fire coming from the front of the building and were notified that all occupants were out of the building.

Representatives from 18 area fire departments and emergency services responded to the scene to assist with the fire.

The Walworth County Investigation Task Force was asked to respond to the scene at about 3:34 p.m., as part of standard procedure, according to the press release.

