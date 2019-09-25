SPRING PRAIRIE — A controversial proposal to open a new gravel pit for construction projects in the region is back on the back burner.
The Spring Prairie Plan Commission canceled a Sept. 19 vote on the matter after the would-be developer requested another delay in the matter.
Walworth County planners on Sept. 12 asked Asphalt Contractors Inc. to address several questions and submit additional materials regarding the proposed development.
Asphalt Contractors, a company that has performed road repairs and other asphalt work in Williams Bay, Fontana and elsewhere, wants to open a new gravel pit on a 260-acre site along state Highway 120.
Neighbors and others in the community oppose the gravel pit because they fear it would bring noise, traffic, dust and other disruptions.
The plan commission was scheduled to vote in June, but town officials instead asked Asphalt Contractors to provide more details about the company’s proposal.
The plan commission vote will constitute a recommendation to the town board, which will have the final say on the project locally. County approval also is needed.
Asphalt Contractors official could not be reached for comment about the latest delay.