Halloween activities planned all month in Williams Bay

WILLIAMS BAY — While some traditional Halloween festivities in Williams Bay are being canceled this year because of the coronavirus, trick-or-treating and some Boo in the Bay activities will carry on.

An announcement from the Williams Bay Police Department said trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.

Homeowners leery of distributing candy during the coronavirus pandemic can indicate they are not welcoming trick-or-treaters by leaving outdoor lights turned off or by placing a sign outside.

Village residents who will be distributing treats are asked to leave their outdoor lights turned on or be outside ready to greet trick-or-treaters.

Police department tips for trick-or-treating also included wearing a mask (not the Halloween kind), trick-or-treating with family members only, maintaining social distancing and reminding children to reduce rummaging while selecting candy from a bowl.

For those distributing treats, tips include leaving a candy bowl outside, placing hand sanitizer by a candy bowl, and finding creative ways to pass out candy from a safe distance.