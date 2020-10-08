Halloween activities planned all month in Williams Bay

WILLIAMS BAY — While some traditional Halloween festivities in Williams Bay are being canceled this year because of the coronavirus, trick-or-treating and some Boo in the Bay activities will carry on.
An announcement from the Williams Bay Police Department said trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Homeowners leery of distributing candy during the coronavirus pandemic can indicate they are not welcoming trick-or-treaters by leaving outdoor lights turned off or by placing a sign outside.
Village residents who will be distributing treats are asked to leave their outdoor lights turned on or be outside ready to greet trick-or-treaters.
Police department tips for trick-or-treating also included wearing a mask (not the Halloween kind), trick-or-treating with family members only, maintaining social distancing and reminding children to reduce rummaging while selecting candy from a bowl.
For those distributing treats, tips include leaving a candy bowl outside, placing hand sanitizer by a candy bowl, and finding creative ways to pass out candy from a safe distance.
Boo In the Bay, an annual series of events coordinated by members from the Barrett Memorial Library, Williams Bay Police Department and Williams Bay Recreation Department, will also have scheduled activities with social distancing considerations throughout October.
Events include a village-wide scavenger hunt from Oct. 3 to Oct. 17, a candy handout drive-through in the Williams Bay Elementary School parking lot on Oct. 24, and a Halloween car parade starting at 2 p.m. Oct. 31. The parade will begin at the Lion’s Field House and end at Barrett Memorial Library.
The annual Boo in the Bay craft fair, typically held in Williams Bay High School, has not been scheduled this year, nor has the pumpkin race or spooky walk.
The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention website states many Halloween activities like door-to-door trick or treating, indoor costume parties and indoor haunted houses all present a high risk of contracting the coronavirus. In lieu of the traditional festivities, the center recommends more isolated activities like pumpkin carving, watching scary movies or coordinating a Halloween scavenger hunt where children can find candy around their home rather than going door-to-door.
