The Lake Geneva City Council has elected Alderman John Halverson as its new president.
Halverson was elected during the council’s organizational meeting April 16 to succeed Alderman Ken Howell as president.
Halverson was nominated by Alderman Richard Hedlund, while Halverson himself nominated Howell. Alderwoman Selena Proksa nominated Alderman Doug Skates.
The eight aldermen used secret ballots to vote for council president.
“It’s going to be a tough one,” Alderwoman Cindy Flower said before the vote.
The vote tally was not announced.
Halverson said later he looks forward to serving as the council’s president.
“I was nominated last year, but I didn’t get it. I got nominated again this year, and I go it, so I will enjoy it,” Halverson said.
As council president, Halverson will serve as acting mayor if the Mayor Tom Hartz is absent or unable to serve.
“I wish Mayor Tom Hartz continued good health, because I don’t know if I want to take over if something were to happen to him,” Halverson said. “It’s more of a lofty title.”
Flower was elected vice president of the council. No one else was nominated as vice president. Halverson previously served as vice president.
Also during the April 16 meeting, City Clerk Lana Kropf swore in newly elected officials, incluiding Municipal Judge Henry Sibbing.
All candidates ran unopposed in the April 2 municipal elections.
“Today is a new day,” Hartz said. “For all of us, we should be the city on the hill and the city that has a vision that includes all of us.”