ELKHORN — Connecting people from different generations is almost never easy. The lifestyle of someone who grew up in the 1930s or ‘40s can be drastically different from that of someone growing up in the high-tech culture of the 2000s.
But at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn, the Next Generation volunteer program is bridging the intergenerational gap between teenagers and senior citizens. The eight-week pilot program pairs students from high schools throughout the county with senior citizens living at the county nursing home.
The teenagers visit once a week to enjoy activities with the seniors, engage in conversation, and listen to guest speakers.
Residents of the nursing home look forward to seeing their new, young acquaintances each week.
Resident Carol Hafs said she attends Next Generation regularly, and she enjoys it.
“I love going to that program,” she said. “The kids are wonderful, and they are very sharp.”
Currently there are seven high school students who are regular participants in Next Generation.
Organizers say new volunteers are welcome to join at any point during the eight-week program.
Colleen Lesniak, who oversees the program as Walworth County’s volunteer services coordinator, said it is accomplishing exactly what was intended — showing both sides of the generation gap how to reach out and connect.
“After the first couple of weeks, the conversations began to generate more naturally,” Lesniak said. “After structured activities, there’s time to talk and visit, which helps to create connections.”
The weekly guest speakers provide a variety of insight related to the health care industry, designed to offer insight for any young people interested in pursuing future careers in health care.
Program participants have heard from nurses, physical and occupational therapists, therapeutic recreation staff, social workers, dieticians and others.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, job openings in the health care industry are at record highs. There were nearly 1.2 million open health care jobs in the United States in March of 2019, but only 613,000 of those jobs were filled during that month through new hires.
Olivia Freitag, a student at Big Foot High School in Walworth, said the Next Generation program has got her thinking about a career in health care.
“This is definitely something that I would like to continue doing,” Freitag said. “I came today to get some insight to what I may want to do in the future. Getting to know the residents was a lot of fun.”
In addition to a unique experience, each high schooler participating in the county nursing home program receives a letter of recommendation, 10 hours of community service credit, and a certification of completion for the program.
Lakeland therapeutic recreation leader Carmen Del Castillo said it is important for young people to be exposed to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia common in the older generations.
By listening to the guest speakers and watching educational videos, the student volunteers in Next Generation are getting valuable training about dementia that provides them with a foundation for working with not only Lakeland residents, but also any loved ones in their lives who may be affected.
Many high school-aged young people have relatives battling Alzheimer’s or dementia, Castillo said, but they often struggle to understand how to be helpful or, in some cases, how to “keep that relationship that they always had.”
Of the intergenerational work being accomplished in Next Generation, Castillo said: “It’s important for the students to understand that sometimes it’s easier to go into their world than to bring them into yours. Residents enjoy the visits, enjoy the company of the youth. They enjoy talking to young girls and boys, and it really benefits both sides.”
During a recent visit, Carol Hafs and others took part in a group activity in which the students and seniors sat together in a circle holding onto a parachute. Balls on top of the parachute rolled from person to person, and whoever received the ball was asked to share something about themselves.
This gives the students and seniors an opportunity to learn about one another and establish connections. At one point during the activity, Carol even found herself underneath the parachute.
“We were very active today,” Hafs said. “I’ve done a lot of things in my life, but I have never been underneath a parachute. Today I was under a parachute.”
Some of the student volunteers plan to continue visiting the residents at Lakeland, even after the program ends.
Emma Jacobson, a student from Elkhorn Area High School, said she would be coming back on her own time.
“It’s cool to connect with them and hear their stories,” Jacobson said. “It’s a great opportunity.”
Lesniak said hearing the students make plans to return on their free time demonstrates that the Next Generation program is succeeding.
“That’s exactly what we want to happen,” she said. “We want them to really feel connected to the residents, and I think that is starting to happen.”