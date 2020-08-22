Hotel room tax decrease could leave tourism group short

A dip in hotel room tax revenue in Lake Geneva has city tourism commission members concerned about whether they can fulfill more than $100,000 in funding obligations this year.

The Lake Geneva Tourism Commission has approved $108,372 in grants that have not yet been paid to area groups and organizations putting together tourism attractions.

The commission gets its funding from city hotel room tax collections and then uses the money to help promote special events or activities.

But largely because the coronavirus pandemic has hurt tourism, Lake Geneva’s room tax revenues are down more than $40,000 during the first half of 2020. The city collected $246,085 in hotel room taxes through June, which was down from $289,113 during the same period last year.

Members of the city tourism commission discussed the issue Aug. 12, voicing concern about the funding shortfall.

“Unless we make up that $43,000, our fund balance is likely going to be decreasing before the end of November,” commission chairman Brian Waspi said. “If that’s the case, we don’t have any additional grant money available.”