Hotel room tax decrease could leave tourism group short

A dip in hotel room tax revenue in Lake Geneva has city tourism commission members concerned about whether they can fulfill more than $100,000 in funding obligations this year.
The Lake Geneva Tourism Commission has approved $108,372 in grants that have not yet been paid to area groups and organizations putting together tourism attractions.
The commission gets its funding from city hotel room tax collections and then uses the money to help promote special events or activities.
But largely because the coronavirus pandemic has hurt tourism, Lake Geneva’s room tax revenues are down more than $40,000 during the first half of 2020. The city collected $246,085 in hotel room taxes through June, which was down from $289,113 during the same period last year.
Members of the city tourism commission discussed the issue Aug. 12, voicing concern about the funding shortfall.
“Unless we make up that $43,000, our fund balance is likely going to be decreasing before the end of November,” commission chairman Brian Waspi said. “If that’s the case, we don’t have any additional grant money available.”
The good news could be that so many groups have canceled events because of the coronavirus, that the city might not have to make good on all of its grant awards this year.
Generally, event planners submit receipts to the city for reimbursement after events have taken place.
Alderman Richard Hedlund, another member of the tourism commission, said the commission does not receive its funding from room tax revenue until the end of the year. So there still may be enough money to pay any grant reimbursements, Hedlund said.
The commission also pays the VISIT Lake Geneva group $100,000 a year — $25,000 in each quarter — to serve as the city’s regional tourism promotion entity.
“We give the tourism entity their money, then we get what’s left,” Hedlund said. “That’s how it works.”
Some event planners have requested that their grant awards be extended until 2021, because they have postponed their events because of the coronavirus.
The tourism commission has agreed to extend a $10,000 grant for the Geneva Lake Museum to establish a Dungeons & Dragons exhibit, and a $10,000 grant for the Lake Geneva Regional News to host a Baconfest event.
Other savings in expenditures could further help the city commission to avoid financial troubles.
The commission last year awarded $13,000 to the Lake Geneva Fire Department to purchase an event trailer, which is projected to cost about $22,000.
The fire department has put off ordering the trailer, because officials have not come up with the rest of the funding. So that is probably a grant request the commission does not have to pay for another year.
“If we go in a hole, we have that in our back pocket,” Hedlund said.
The commission also had awarded a $7,500 grant to the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District to host Oktoberfest. The group just recently decided to cancel the Oktoberfest event because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The tourism commission last year approved another $38,385 for the Business Improvement District to purchase street sign banners and an electronic informational sign to be installed in Flat Iron Park.
Hedlund asked district representative Kevin Fleming about the electronic sign during the Aug. 12 meeting.
“We approved that a long time ago,” Hedlund said. “I’m surprised it’s not there.”
Fleming said the business improvement district board has not approved purchasing the electronic sign, because the group has not been unable to meet during the past few months because of the coronavirus.
Fleming said the city also plans to purchase an electronic informational sign, so the business improvement district first wants to see where the city plans to install its sign.
“I didn’t want the BID to put one in Flat Iron Park,” he said, “then the city decides they want to put one in Flat Iron Park.”
