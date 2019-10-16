TOWN OF GENEVA — The ice castle attraction that drew thousands of visitors to Lake Geneva last winter is moving west to a new site at Geneva National Resort.
Officials with Ice Castles LLC announced Oct. 10 they plan to erect a new ice castle by January at the town of Geneva resort, which is located about four miles outside of Lake Geneva.
Company CEO Ryan Davis said the new interactive frozen funhouse will be larger than the one that operated last winter in downtown Lake Geneva.
“Our partnership with Geneva National Resort will allow us to create an even bigger castle with more interactive features and magical elements,” Davis said.
The ice castle drew big crowds last winter during a six-week run on Riviera Beach in downtown Lake Geneva. Officials, however, later said they did not want to return to the city-owned beach.
A plan to move the attraction to a site near the city’s Dunn Field park was scratched when local opposition emerged.
In announcing the new deal Oct. 10 in the town of Geneva, Geneva National owner Paloma Properties said the privately owned golf course community overlooking Lake Como would provide “an ideal backdrop” for the ice castle.
“We can’t wait to welcome Ice Castles’ guests,” Paloma President Garth Chambers said in a prepared statement. “Our team and community are delighted to see our seasonal golf resort transform to a year-round destination for visitors to the Lake Geneva region.”
Lake Geneva city officials remain hopeful that businesses in the city will benefit from having the ice castle operate in a nearby town.
Mayor Tom Hartz said the ice castle still will draw people to downtown Lake Geneva, even though it will be located at Geneva National.
“I’m thrilled they’re still going to be in the area,” Hartz said.
Tammie Carstensen, chairperson of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission, agreed.
“I think as long as they’re near Lake Geneva, we’re good,” she said.
At Geneva National, the ice castle will be built on 11 acres on the golf course driving range located near the clubhouse.
Ice Castles site manager Jesse Stone said Geneva National will have about 500 parking spaces available for customers.
“Parking is a huge factor for us,” Stone said. “We will have more parking than what we need.”
Geneva National spokesperson Leslie Johnson said officials are working on plans to manage traffic associated with the ice castle. A shuttle service will be available to and from the nearby Ridge Resort, Johnson said.
“We will provide security to direct the flow of traffic, especially on the weekends, when it will be very busy,” she said.
Johnson said Geneva National has been working with the ice castle organizers for about a month to encourage them to come to the town of Geneva resort.
“It will give us an opportunity to showcase our beautiful facility during the winter months,” she said.
Stone declined to discuss other possible sites that were considered.
The space at Geneva National, he said, will accommodate an attraction that is about three times larger than the 20,000-square-foot structure at Riviera Beach last winter.
Organizers never released a detailed attendance report, although they estimated that 90,000 people visited the interactive funhouse last winter.
“We’re promising something big,” Stone said of this year’s attraction. “We plan on creating something special.”
The ice castle draws adults and children alike with its interactive and photo-friendly slides, tunnels and fountains, all outfitted with colored lights for a nighttime spectacle.
Lake Geneva’s Riviera Beach proved to be a less-than-ideal location because of space limitations, and wind and sand that hampered construction efforts. Shifting ice on the lakefront also was blamed for severed power lines and water lines.
Davis said representatives from Geneva National Resort contacted the Utah-based company about using the town of Geneva golf course resort.
“The space works out really well for us,” Davis said. “It looks great.”
Construction is scheduled to begin in late October or early November, and the attraction is scheduled to open to the public in late December or early January, depending on the weather. Ticket sales are scheduled to begin in mid-November.
Because the company plans to build a larger structure this year, officials are planning to hire at least 100 local employees to work at the ice castle. Interested candidates can apply at www.icecastles.com.
The town of Geneva attraction will remain open until at least mid-March, depending on the weather.
“It’s up to Mother Nature,” Davis said. “We hope for the best.”
The ice castle last winter — its first in the Lake Geneva region — attracted big crows to downtown businesses in Lake Geneva. Stores and restaurants reported increased sales because of the winter visitors.
Johnson said she believes this year’s attraction at Geneva National will benefit other hotels and businesses, too.
“Ultimately, it will be good for the Lake Geneva area,” she said.