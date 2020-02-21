Ice castles close for a short run

Children and adults explore the new colorful ice castle Jan. 31 on grand opening night for the winter attraction along Lake Como at the Geneva National Resort.
The ice castle, which opened Jan. 31, moved this winter from downtown Lake Geneva to the Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
Enjoying their family visit Jan. 31 on grand opening night at the Geneva National Resort ice castle are, from left, Chris Geier, Zola Geier, Jasper Geier, and Tara Geier, of Mayville.
The ice castle at the Geneva National Resort will be closing on Feb. 22, leaving little time to visit the winter favorite before its short season comes to a close.
Local businesses began posting about the closure on social media this morning, and tickets for dates after Feb. 22 are no longer for sale on the ice castle's website.
With highs in the upper forties expected, the Feb. 22 weekend will bring an early end to the ice castle season, which stretched until March 9 last year.
Warm winter temperatures have been uncooperative through the season, with the castles experiencing a thaw in early February.
Temperatures reached highs of 50 degrees Feb. 4 and 5, pushing the castles to close until crews were able to rebuild with more accommodating weather on Feb. 6.
Manager Joe Weiler said that the season has been a success, with the attraction drawing about 10,000 visitors over its Jan. 31 opening weekend. Final crowd counts are still pending this year until the season, which had a late Jan. 31 start, officially closes Feb. 22.
Last year the castles saw a turnout of about 90,000 over its six-week season.
Sierra Moen, 2, Janesville, peeks out from inside a tunnel Jan. 31 during the grand opening night of the new ice castle at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
On opening night at the new ice castle at Geneva National Resort, Randy Eilering of Barrington, Illinois, emerges from a slide Jan. 31 in the frozen outdoor funhouse.
The ice castle marks a colorful nighttime grand opening Jan. 31 to an appreciative crowd at the Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
Fire juggler Josh Schilling entertains the opening night crowd Jan. 31 inside the ice castle at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
Maverick York, 2, left, and his brother, Austin York, 9, of Poplar Grove, Illinois, are all smiles Jan. 31 on a slide inside the ice castle on opening night at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
The new ice castle opens to the public Jan. 31 at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva, with a colorful fountain marked as a "Selfie Spot" perfect for visitors to snap their own photos.
Enjoying their family visit Jan. 31 on grand opening night at the Geneva National Resort ice castle are, from left, Chris Geier, Zola Geier, Jasper Geier, and Tara Geier, of Mayville.
Visitors to the ice castle Jan. 31 enjoy a fire show inside the outdoor frozen attraction at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
Using a cellphone to capture the moment, Jack Maher of Palatine, Illinois, enjoys a trip down a slide Jan. 31 at the ice castle making its grand opening at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
Kids take turns down a gentle slide as parents watch Jan. 31 inside the ice castle interactive attraction at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
Amy Ryan, left, and her husband, George Ryan, of Kankakee, Illinois, pause during their visit Jan. 31 to the grand opening night of the ice castle attraction at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
