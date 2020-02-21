Ice castles close for a short run

The ice castle at the Geneva National Resort will be closing on Feb. 22, leaving little time to visit the winter favorite before its short season comes to a close.

Local businesses began posting about the closure on social media this morning, and tickets for dates after Feb. 22 are no longer for sale on the ice castle's website.

With highs in the upper forties expected, the Feb. 22 weekend will bring an early end to the ice castle season, which stretched until March 9 last year.

Warm winter temperatures have been uncooperative through the season, with the castles experiencing a thaw in early February.

Temperatures reached highs of 50 degrees Feb. 4 and 5, pushing the castles to close until crews were able to rebuild with more accommodating weather on Feb. 6.

Manager Joe Weiler said that the season has been a success, with the attraction drawing about 10,000 visitors over its Jan. 31 opening weekend. Final crowd counts are still pending this year until the season, which had a late Jan. 31 start, officially closes Feb. 22.

Last year the castles saw a turnout of about 90,000 over its six-week season.

