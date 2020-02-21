Ice castles may reopen next weekend

Editor's note: This story was updated on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 7 p.m. to reflect new developments.

TOWN OF GENEVA – The Ice Castle at Geneva National Resort will be closed after this weekend as the construction team reassess the attraction's condition. However, the event's promoters hope to reopen for one more weekend starting Friday, Feb. 28.

"We have not extended dates beyond this weekend," Ice Castles representative Melissa Smuzynski said. "Given the warm temperatures this weekend and early next week, portions may need repairs."

Supervisor Jesse Stone said the biggest portion of the castle that will need repair is its floor. Stone hopes that after cold temperatures return, crews will be able to rebuild the castle's floor.

"The floor during a typical season is three to four feet deep of solid ice," Stone said. "Since we have not had that cold enough of a winter, the floor has been a lot less thick."

Last winter’s Ice Castle enjoyed a six-week run on the Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva. This winter, organizers moved to Geneva National Resort for more space, which allowed for the construction of a larger castle.