Patti Black is in a class by herself.
The teacher at St. Francis de Sales Catholic School has been in the classroom for 43 years — longer than any other teacher in the school’s history.
As she prepares to retire at the end of this school year, Black is leaving behind a career that has been her passion for as long as she can remember, going back to her own childhood.
“I never thought about being anything else,” she said. “Every morning I wake up, I love going to work.”
Black joined the faculty at St. Francis in 1974 as a third-grade teacher. She switched to kindergarten a few years later, and has been teaching kindergarten ever since.
Her longevity has allowed her to impact the lives of hundreds of children, many of whom still hold “Mrs. Black” in high regard years later as adults.
Ronnie Mikrut, a member of her first class in 1974, is now a local business owner whose three daughters all attended St. Francis — all completing kindergarten in Black’s classroom.
Mikrut marvels at Black’s commitment and her ability to approach her work with enthusiasm year after year.
“She was always 100 percent,” he said. “You could see the joy in her eyes.”
Black was growing up in Chicago in the 1950s when she developed a fascination with teaching. She arranged her toys in a classroom-style formation, and played pretend teacher.
Before long, a younger sister reached kindergarten age. And Black had her first real student.
Once she realized that she could improve people’s lives by helping them learn something new, she was hooked.
Two years after she graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, she and her husband, Mike Black, settled in Lake Geneva. And she came across an advertisement from a Catholic school looking for a new teacher.
Herself a Catholic, Black answered the ad.
“It all seemed to be a good fit,” she said. “I walked in the door, and found a home.”
Except for a two-year break when she stepped aside to spend time at home with her own kids, Black has been a part of the St. Francis faculty ever since.
Located since 1951 at 130 W. Main St., the parochial school has 15 teachers and 173 students in prekindergarten through eighth grade.
Longtime colleague Lori Glass said Black instilled a “positivity” at St. Francis with her upbeat approach to teaching, while also churning out one class after another of bright, disciplined kindergarten boys and girls.
“She is just a phenomenal teacher,” Glass said. “She has given it every day, every year.”
Black, whose favorite challenge is teaching kids to read, said she has been able to sustain her enthusiasm by feeding off the energy of the kids themselves.
“Every day is a new adventure,” she said.
Now at age 69, however, she acknowledges that it is not getting any easier to keep pace with a roomful of 5-year-olds.
St. Francis Principal Eric Gallagher, who joined the school five years ago, said he realized at the time that Black was heading into the final stretch of her career.
Most impressive, Gallagher said, has been her ability to continue working hard, like someone still building their career rather than someone getting ready to end a career. Even during her final school year, he said, she seemed to put forth maximum effort as a teacher and a leader on campus.
“I really got her best five years, not just her last five years,” he said.
Black said becoming a grandmother convinced her to retire so she could spend more time with her family. But she has second-guessed her decision many times — and shed many tears.
As the June 7 date approached for her final day on the job, Black was full of emotion.
“It’s so bittersweet,” she said. “School is what I’ve always known.”