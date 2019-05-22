Lake Geneva aldermen are pushing back on a city crackdown on downtown merchants who want to display merchandise outside their stores.
City staff in recent weeks have stepped up enforcement of a city ordinance — seldom enforced in recent years — prohibiting the sort of sidewalk merchandise displays that store owners use to entice shoppers.
In some case, business owners have been threatened with $1,000 city fines because of the ordinance, which also prohibits sandwich board signs without a city permit.
At a committee meeting May 14 to review the situation, Alderman Ken Howell was among those supporting store owners, saying that allowing outdoor displays is good for the downtown merchants.
“It makes it easier for the businesses,” Howell said. “I see nothing wrong with that.”
Faced with fallout from the controversy, Mayor Tom Hartz presented the committee with a proposed compromise that would allow other storefront displays — but not store merchandise and nothing on sidewalks.
Under the mayor’s proposal, business owners could place benches, tables, chairs, plant containers and sandwich board signs within 30 inches of their stores, as long as they do not encroach on any sidewalk.
Hartz said allowing such displays would make the downtown area look more appealing to tourists and other shoppers.
“Business owners want to invite people to their stores,” Hartz said. “I think this ordinance, in a clear way, allows for all sorts of ways for people to do that.”
Other aldermen, however, want the city to permit store merchandise displays.
Aldermen Tim Dunn, in fact, said the issue should be set aside for a decision later, and that city staff should allow store owners to continue outdoor displays until the City Council settles the issue later, possibly during the winter tourism off-season.
“I think a government that governs best is the one that governs least,” Dunn said. “I think we should have less micromanagement by our government.”
Downtown merchants have complained loudly about recent city enforcement of the outdoor display ban.
Many said they were unimpressed by the mayor’s offer of a compromise that continues to prevent merchants from displaying their wares.
Bob Lee, owner of Bob’s Beach Shack, 140 Broad St., said he was disappointed with the mayor’s suggestion.
“I feel we were brushed off and told to go home with our tail between our legs,” Lee said. “The new ordinance is not worth the paper it’s written on.”
Paul Ochalek, co-owner of Great Eggs restaurant, 220 Cook St., said he was pleased to see sandwich board signs permitted under the mayor’s proposal. Ochalek, however, said he agrees that the city should allow for outdoor merchandise, too.
“I wish it would have covered more for what the other businesses are looking for,” he said.
Aldermen were scheduled to continue debating the issue May 21 during another committee meeting.
Some council members previously have indicated that they want the outdoor display ban resolved before Memorial Day, which is the traditional start of the summer tourism season.
The proposed ordinance change still prohibits business owners from displaying merchandise outside their store, which several aldermen said they are against.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said the ordinance should be changed to allow for outdoor merchandise.
“I don’t think the city should be restricting what people can display on their own property or within their entryways of business,” Hedlund said.
Dunn agreed, saying: “The downtown businesses are supporting our town. I don’t think we should do anything that harms our downtown businesses.”
Alderwoman Cindy Flower spoke out against postponing enforcement of the display ban until a solution is hammered out.
“I don’t want to have an ordinance that we don’t enforce,” Flower said.
Some downtown merchants say they have been in business for many years without seeing any city enforcement of the existing ordinance before this year.
Others said they are wiling to accept the mayor’s compromise.
Beth Tumas, owner of the Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., said she feels allowing sandwich board signs will accomplish the desired effect of attracting more customers.
Tumas said she is not in favor of allowing outdoor merchandise displays.
“I’m not a fan of the merchandise being outside,” she said. “I’m worried about the merchandise getting ruined in the sun.”
Another business owner said she is leery of the sort of storefront exhibition that Hartz is suggesting.
Melissa Reuss, owner of Geneva Gifts, 150 Broad St., said even though outdoor furniture may look appealing in front of some businesses, it would make others seem cluttered. She said there already is a tree, garbage can and parking meter near her store, so she does not plan on adding any furniture.
“People would have to wiggle and wobble to get past my store,” she said.