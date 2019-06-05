Lake Geneva city officials want to make it clear that fishing and sunbathing are not allowed on the city west end boat pier, and that dogs must be on a leash.
The city council unanimously voted May 28 to post an aluminum sign on the pier notifying visitors of the regulations and informing them that security cameras are in operation at the pier.
The sign is intended to boost security, as requested by boat owners who rent slips at the pier.
Several boaters earlier this year asked the city to provide better security at the pier, alleging that some of their boats had been vandalized and that dogs had been running unattended.
City officials considered installing a security gate, but later decided that a gate would be too restrictive, considering that the pier is public property. Other non-boat owners like to walk on the pier to enjoy being close to the water.
Aldermen hope the new sign will reduce the number of problems on the pier.
“We noticed there weren’t really any signs down there telling people what they could and couldn’t do,” Alderman Ken Howell said.
The aldermen also discussed wording to be removed or added to the sign. The council members decided to remove the phrases “do not enter” and “pier is for boat slip renters only,” because it is a public pier and should be accessible to all residents.
“You’re renting the slip — you’re not renting the whole pier,” Alderwoman Selena Proksa said. “It’s like renting a house — you don’t get to say who can walk on the sidewalk.”
Boat owners did not speak out about the issue during the May 28 council meeting.
Alderman Tim Dunn suggested that the sign should indicate that swimming is prohibited off the pier. With so many boats in the area, Dunn said, swimming could be dangerous.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower, however, noted that people who rent a buoy nearby often need to swim from the pier to their boats. The aldermen decided not to add the “no swimming” provision to the new sign.
The sign will cost about $565.
The aldermen agreed to reconsider installing a security gate or implementing other security measures in the future, if the sign does not provide enough of a deterrent.
“It’s less invasive than other proposals,” Alderman Richard Hedlund said. “If it doesn’t work, then we have to go to different things.”