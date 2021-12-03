Lake Geneva children's librarian remembered for her compassion

This week, we learned about the passing of beloved Lake Geneva children's librarian Sara Soukup.

On Nov. 30, the library posted on Facebook that she was very ill and on Thursday, Dec. 2, the library posted that she had sadly passed away.

Here is a look back at the Lake Geneva Regional News Q&A with Soukup from 2017, where she shared her love of her job, reading and of course children.

Here is the story that ran in August 2017.

Working with kids can be rewarding, and as Sara Soukup, a children’s librarian, will tell you, there is more than one way to do it.

Soukup works at the Lake Geneva Public Library, and although she originally wanted to be a teacher, there is now nothing she would rather do.

Recently, a Regional News reporter sat down with Soukup to learn more about this rewarding profession.

(The following has been edited for clarity and brevity)

Q: How did you get into this line of work?

A: I’m from South Dakota, and I went to a small, Catholic college that was only about 45 minutes from home. And it was super small, like everybody would walk to class and wave high to everyone else. I studied to be an elementary school teacher, and as I was doing my student teaching, my adviser was like ‘you would not make a good teacher.’ And I said, ‘what? I’m doing my student teaching. What do you mean I can’t do this as a profession?’ And she said ‘Have you ever thought of being a librarian?’

So she’s the one who really said go and do this, you will love it. So my second semester of senior year of college, I was like, okay, I’m going to go to library school. So I went and got my masters.

As a kid, we were farm kids, so the closest library was like 15 miles away, and there’s five of us. So it wasn’t like mom was going to take us to the library every day. I found out later that she would get books from the library when she would go to town for groceries. And they would give them to her in a big box and say just bring them back the next time you come to get groceries.

We never got to go to the library, we just had the school library, that was all I was exposed to. So when my professor said, ‘be a librarian,’ I was like, what? You get to do all the fun things you would get to do as a teacher but you don’t have to worry about grading them, you don’t have to worry about a lesson plan. So it’s all the cool stuff about being a teacher, without any of the uncool stuff about being a teacher. I mean, I respect teachers and what they have to do, and the stress that they have. If you don’t teach that child math, they’re not going to know math. I don’t have to teach a child math, I can say, here are the math books. Read them for fun.

Q: How is being a children’s librarian different from the role of other librarians?

A: Your focus is on the kids and kids programming. With my stuff, I feel like I need to read almost every book that I get, so all the picture books. I read them all before anyone else touches them because you have to know what is in every book. You’ll have a child come in who says ‘I want a story like this.’ Well you can’t look up those search terms, they don’t exist. But if you already have all your books in your mind, you can say, ‘I have a book that’s perfect for you. It’s about dogs, this is what happens in it.’ Plus then you have all the ideas in your head when you do programming. So when you think, I want to do something with dinosaurs, you already have all of these ideas in your head.

You have to know your stuff, because a child will come in and say ‘I’m feeling like this, what should I read?’ So you need to know your materials so that you can get them excited about this. The grownups will come in and say ‘get me a book by this author’ so you get it for them. Done. But a kid will come in and say ‘I need to read a book for school, and I don’t like to read.’ And then you have to work around that and say ‘well, what do you like to watch on TV?’ Go at a different angle so that you can teach them that it’s entertaining.

And the teenager books, I feel that I need to read them so if a 10-year-old comes in, I can tell them, ‘that one’s good, that one’s good, that one your mom would get mad.’ (laughs) So you know, that all the Percy Jackson books are totally fine, but something by Sarah Dessen might not be fine. And just so you can help the parent decide what books are great for their kids. And also what they’re interested in, because you ask them questions, do you want something modern or historical or happy or not happy? Some of them want something very serious, so you don’t want to give them something where it’s action but they laugh a lot.

And you really have to know who your patrons are, too. Because you’re buying for them. You don’t want to just get the new things. You look at it, and you know, I don’t have any kids who would love that book. I’m not going to spend my money on a book that’s just going to sit there on the shelf even if it got awards in New York City. Maybe it won’t get an award in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

And you have to respect them (your patrons). When a child comes in with their parents. I talk to the child because that child knows what they need for class, that child knows what they’re interested in. And just giving that child an adult who’s out in the world actually listening to them, that’s special for them. It’s not just giving a piece of candy to a kid when they go to the bank, it’s ‘no, what do you really want? We’re talking to you now.’

Q: Libraries are stereotypically pretty quiet, but I’m guessing a children’s section isn’t. How do you balance that?

A: We balance it by separating it from the grown up’s side. This whole section is children’s. So if a family comes in with little kids, I let them know, you can go in the picture book room, you can talk, you can play. If you have a 2-year-old, they’re going to yell sometimes because they’re amazed.

If it’s older children, I will go in there and say ‘you need to use your inside voice. By the way, what are you doing?’ Then you become their friend and they listen to you.

But generally, I let them know, if you’re on this side of the building, it’s going to be louder. And then the side on the other side of the circulation desk, that’s the adult side. So we just keep them separate so I don’t think there’s too much of a problem.

I used to be worried about the noise, and over the years, I realized I was the only person who was worried about that. This is the children’s world. We’re going to have babies, we’re going to have 36 kindergarteners. What are you going to do? (laughs)

Q: What’s the most rewarding part of your job?

A: The kids. I really like it when you find that perfect book for the perfect kid. And they just keep coming back. Or that child you’ve known since they were in preschool and now they’re a sophomore in college and they still come back. Where you’ve seen them grow up the whole time.

And your connections with the families, and how they get to know you and you’re an important person in that little kid’s life. And the parents know they can trust their kids to get good books when they’re with you.

And just being there for them, so they know that if there’s something they want, they can say ‘Ms. Soukup, there’s this new book, and it’s amazing, and you need to buy it’ and I’ll be like ‘Yes. Done. What else do you need?’

And also being there for teenagers. And just having a place for them and an adult who’s there for them. And I can tell them, I can get you a book, whatever you need, and I can’t tell anyone else that you’re getting this. You have privacy here. And just giving them a place where they can be themselves.

And there’s so many different people who can come together at a library. At school, there’s so many different groups, but at a library it’s like, well you’re in band, and I do this over here, but we both read. So we have this common thing. So they’re allowed to be who they are.

And I love telling them, I went to college for like six years, and I was raised on a farm, and I didn’t have money, but I did this. And encouraging them, and pushing them out into the world, and giving them materials that show them that there’s more out there than what they might just see around here.

I’m trying to show them that the list (of things they can do) is long. What do you want to study? Here’s all these books.

