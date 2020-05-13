Lake Geneva farmers market eyes May 28 season opener

Lake Geneva’s weekly downtown farmers market is preparing its annual opening a little later this year.
While vendors of fruits, veggies and more typically begin lining the streets outside Horticultural Hall on the first Thursday of May, this season’s grand opening has been delayed three weeks until May 28.
Even though farmers markets have been deemed essential under the state’s “Safer At Home” mandate, Lake Geneva market organizer Sean Payne says that he and Horticultural Hall board members chose to voluntarily delay the market’s opening.
“We thought it was too early; there were so many unknowns,” Payne said.
The extra time will allow Payne to put plans in place to institute safeguards to protect against the coronavirus. Some of those proposed changes are simple, like extra space between vendor tents, placing signage to encourage proper distancing while waiting in line, and installing hand sanitizing stations, which vendor Jill Thompson of Decatur Dairy in Brodhead says will not be a departure from her standard farmers market routine.
“We’re pretty health-conscious when we go to markets, so not a lot of those things will change,” Thompson said.
Other changes will require more cooperation from the vendors.
One of those more drastic alterations is that each booth must have two workers — one to handle the money and the other to handle the produce.
However, the biggest change is not one that Payne decided himself. While the state’s current Safer At Home order allows farmers markets to operate, it does not allow non-food vendors, which cuts the number of booths at the first Lake Geneva market of the year from the typical 40 down to 30.
If those restrictions were to be dissolved, Payne says the market would be at full capacity.
Payne says he feels it is important to get the market back up and running, because the farmers planted their crops months ago before any indications of the current coronavirus pandemic, and they need to be able to sell their products to avoid losing money.
Reopening the market goes beyond just the monetary value for the vendors, though.
As a 13-year veteran of the local farmers market scene, Thompson says that while the closure of farmers markets does not financially affect Decatur Dairy as harshly as it affects other vendors, she is still looking forward to getting back in action.
“I love the farmer’s market culture,” she said. “I have regular customers that I miss.”
The vendors are not the only local business people who get a boost from the farmers market every Thursday.
Kristina Tarantino, events manager for the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, says the stores and restaurants in downtown are awaiting the market’s return in the midst of the economic downturn.
“We do feel like this will really help the downtown businesses start to come back and revitalize the downtown a little bit,” Tarantino said.
Payne agreed, saying that he thinks when the farmers market reopens on May 28, it will draw a crowd to Lake Geneva that wants to lend a helping hand to their local businesses after a few months of buying their groceries at big-box competitors.
“There’s a bad taste in people’s mouth that Target and Walmart are allowed to operate and the little guys can’t,” Payne said. “So, we’re hoping people are like, ‘Man, I want to support the locals.’”
