Lake Geneva farmers market eyes May 28 season opener

However, the biggest change is not one that Payne decided himself. While the state’s current Safer At Home order allows farmers markets to operate, it does not allow non-food vendors, which cuts the number of booths at the first Lake Geneva market of the year from the typical 40 down to 30.

If those restrictions were to be dissolved, Payne says the market would be at full capacity.

Payne says he feels it is important to get the market back up and running, because the farmers planted their crops months ago before any indications of the current coronavirus pandemic, and they need to be able to sell their products to avoid losing money.

Reopening the market goes beyond just the monetary value for the vendors, though.

As a 13-year veteran of the local farmers market scene, Thompson says that while the closure of farmers markets does not financially affect Decatur Dairy as harshly as it affects other vendors, she is still looking forward to getting back in action.

“I love the farmer’s market culture,” she said. “I have regular customers that I miss.”

The vendors are not the only local business people who get a boost from the farmers market every Thursday.