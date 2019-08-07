A Lake Geneva man has been charged with second-degree murder in the state of Missouri for allegedly strangling his wife 13 years ago.
The Lake Geneva Police Department reported that Keith Alan Comfort, 37, went into the police department about 1:35 p.m. Aug. 4 and requested to speak with an officer regarding a missing person.
Police said during an interview with a police officer, Comfort allegedly implicated himself in the death of Megan Nicole Shultz, 24, who was reported missing in August 2006 in Columbia, Missouri.
Police said Comfort is being held at the Walworth County Jail on a $1 million bond.
The investigation has been turned over Columbia, Missouri, police detectives who later arrived in Lake Geneva.
According to Missouri court records, Comfort allegedly told Lake Geneva police that on Aug. 4, 2006, he was working when he received a telephone call from his wife, in which she allegedly told him that she had “ripped someone off” during a drug transaction.
Comfort also said that when he arrived home, his wife was yelling and swinging her arms at him, and he then grabbed her, took her to the ground and strangled her, according to the court records.
After he realized that his wife was not breathing, he placed her in a black garbage bag and threw her into a trash dumpster at their apartment complex, the records state.
Shultz’s mother soon inquired about her daughter’s whereabouts, and a missing person report was filed with Columbia police.
Police have not indicated when Comfort moved to Lake Geneva.