Lake Geneva is considering relaxing its restrictions on where convicted sex offenders can live in the city, because of a court ruling that found similar rules in another community were unconstitutional.
Lake Geneva currently prohibits sex offenders from living anywhere within 2,000 feet of any school, park, playground or other place where children may gather, considering “child safety zones.”
City Attorney Dan Draper has alerted aldermen that the city’s prohibition could be too restrictive, and that he is recommending reducing the distance to 750 feet so that the availability of housing for sex offenders is not so limited.
“I want to protect our children just like everyone else does,” Draper said. “Unfortunately, the courts have told us that there is a limit for how much we can protect.”
The village of Pleasant Prairie in Kenosha County had set a 3,000-foot boundary for its child safety zones, which put about 90 percent of the community off-limits to sex offenders once they were released from prison.
When sex offenders challenged Pleasant Prairie in court, village officials reduced the restriction to 1,500 feet. But a judge ruled in April 2017 that the village’s ordinance was still unconstitutional.
Draper presented the issue to the Lake Geneva City Council on May 13 and told aldermen that several municipalities in Wisconsin have loosened their sex offender residency restrictions because of the Pleasant Prairie court ruling.
Some aldermen, however, voiced hesitation about relaxing the city’s prohibition.
Alderman Tim Dunn said he is concerned that making it easier for convicted sex offenders to live in Lake Genea would encourage more such offenders to move into the community.
“They might come here because they have a hard time living in Elkhorn or Delavan,” he said.
Dunn questioned the city attorney on whether the city could prevail in court if officials decided to maintain and defend the current ordinance.
Draper indicated that the city likely would lose such a court fight.
“I can tell you right now I don’t think there is any chance,” Draper said. “I think we would be assuming a burden.”
According to the Wisconsin Department of Correction’s sex offender registry, there are currently 23 sex offenders living within a 3-mile radius of downtown Lake Geneva.
Draper, however, said the city’s current child safety zones of 2,000 feet — nearly half a mile — make it virtually impossible for a sex offender to live in Lake Geneva and comply with the ordinance.
Other places designated to have child safety zones are public libraries, recreational trails, public swimming pools and daycare centers.
Alderwoman Shari Straube said addressing the constitutional issue is difficult because there are child safety zones located in so many places throughout the community.
“If everything was centrally located, it would be more condensed,” Straube said. “But it’s spread throughout the city. We got things everywhere.”
The city council is scheduled to discuss the issue again in June.
Alderman Ken Howell said he would like the council to discuss the issue further before deciding whether to change its ordinance.
“I want to understand it completely before I make a decision,” Howell said.
Draper said he would contact other communities to determine if and how they have revised their sex offender rules. He said he is certain that many have already done what Lake Geneva is considering.
“They’ve gotten the same information we have,” he said. “I would be surprised if they didn’t make the same changes.”
Draper later said loosening up the rules for sex offenders is a difficult decision for aldermen.
“It’s a sensitive issue,” he said. “It’s putting a lot of pressure on the aldermen.”