The public restrooms near Lake Geneva’s Riviera Beach and Lake Geneva Public Library sometimes need a little extra attention.
That is why city officials are considering hiring part-time sanitation maintenance workers to help keep up the restrooms when other city staff are not available.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council personnel committee discussed the issue April 2.
Aldermen agreed to revisit the issue later, as well discuss possible pay for new restroom maintenance workers.
Public Works Director Tom Earle said his staff cleans the restrooms during morning and mid-afternoon hours in the summer. But sometimes those facilities become messy at other times, including evening times when the beach is closed.
“We have some bathrooms that are flushed almost 10,000 times,” he said. “Everybody knows what would happen to a bathroom if you didn’t clean it after 10,000 flushes.”
Alderman Doug Skates said there needs to be more people maintaining the restrooms, especially when Lake Geneva is attracting growing numbers of tourists.
“It’s all about customer service,” Skates said. “It’s a third-world country some of the times in our bathrooms. It just turns into a nightmare.”
Earle proposed hiring four or five part-time attendants who would work two separate shifts to clean and monitor the restrooms during late morning and early evening hours.
“That way we don’t get that accumulation of disgusting-ness,” he said. “I don’t know how else to describe it.”
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said the city public works crews do a good job of maintaining the restrooms, but she agrees they could use some assistance, especially during the weekends and summer holidays. Flower suggested that city beach attendants and parking operations staffers could help with the restrooms.
“We don’t have the perfect scenario,” Skates said. “But at least it’s a conversation starter.”
Earle said the city should not only consider hiring restroom attendants during the summer but throughout the year, because more people are starting to visit Lake Geneva during fall and winter.
“We are inviting more and more people into the city,” he said. “We have an obligation to take care of these people, and taking care of people is expensive.”