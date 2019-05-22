Officer Brock Bouland has been recognized as Lake Geneva’s top cop.
Bouland received the Lake Geneva Police Department’s Albert C. Exner Employee of the Year Medal during the department’s annual awards ceremony May 16.
The award is named in honor of former police officer Albert C. Exner, who was killed while on duty in June 1931. Exner’s son, Albert Exner Jr., presented the award to Bouland during the ceremony.
“It’s very exciting,” Bouland said. “I couldn’t be happier.”
Bouland joined the department in 2016 as a part-time officer and then began working full-time in 2017. Before coming to Lake Geneva, Bouland worked for about four years with the Genoa City Police Department.
Police Chief Michael Rasmussen said Bouland has done a solid job for the police department.
“He’s just an outstanding young officer, and we’re very proud to have him,” Rasmussen said. “He’s really stood out in his short career so far. He has a very promising career.”
Bouland was nominated for the award by the other police officers.
“It was by all of his peers, so that says even more about him,” Rasmussen said.
Sgt. Daniel Derrick said Bouland works hard at everything he tries to accomplish.
“He has made a name for himself as someone who has drive and determination, who works tirelessly for a successful outcome for everything that he’s involved with,” Derrick said.
Bouland also received a lifesaving award along with Officer Michael McBride for a single-vehicle motorcycle accident last September, in which they helped save the life of a motorcyclist who was involved in the accident.
Derrick also received a lifesaving award.
School police officer Kara Richardson received the Distinguished Service Medal Award for helping the Lake Geneva school districts obtain about $300,000 in grants for improved security equipment.
The department recognized several employees for their years of service. Telecommunicator Rebecca Kostman was honored for five years of service.
Officer William Walser and Lt. Bridgett Way were recognized for 20 years of service to the department. Telecommunicator Brenda Barton was honored for 25 years with the department. She is set to retire in July.
Communications Supervisor Jean Froggatt was honored for 30 years of work with the department.
Other department employees received service awards and letters of commendation. Officer Karl Springhorn and Telecommunicator Brittany Rendant were honored for becoming full-time employees, and Glen Nettesheim was recognized for being promoted to detective sergeant.