A Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel under construction on the east side of Lake Geneva is scheduled to open to the public in late September.
The four-story hotel is being built on two parcels of land totaling about 2.5 acres near the corner of Sheridan Springs Road and North Edwards Boulevard, overlooking state Highway 12.
Crews have been slowed somewhere by inclement weather during winter, but they report that the $11 million project has moved toward completion without any major glitches.
Fairfield Inn & Suites will join a network of other brand-name hotels and locally owned hospitality establishments in serving Lake Geneva’s robust tourism industry.
Steve Jones, senior project manager for Konrad Construction, said the 92-room hotel will be a welcome addition to the region.
“I think it’s going to be a wonderful place,” Jones said. “This is going to fill a need for the town and the people.”
Stephanie Klett, president of the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism promotion agency, said the Fairfield Inn will give visitors to the region another place to stay.
“We’re thrilled,” Klett said. “The more options we have for visitors, the better. We’re excited about giving visitors another option.”
Developers initially planned to build a five-story Hampton Inn hotel at the site, but they switched plans to Fairfield Inn after operators of a Hampton Inn in a neighboring community complained about the competition.
There are about 950 Fairfield Inn hotels located throughout the world.
Lake Geneva’s newest hotel will cost about $11.3 million to build and is projected to generate $232,675 a year in property taxes and $307,000 a year in hotel room taxes, based on city forecasts.
Once completed, the hotel will employ about 20 full-time workers and about 15 part-time workers.
Built by Konrad Construction of Johnsburg, Illinois, the hotel will be operated by First Hospitality Group Inc. of Rosemont, Illinois.
Dan Smith, spokesman for First Hospitality Group, said he was pleased with how construction work was progressing on the new Lake Geneva hotel.
“The project is going very well,” Smith said. “Konrad Construction is building the hotel, and we’re working with them to make this a great project.”
First Hospitality Group has operated about 40 nationally-brand hotels throughout the Midwest, as well as several restaurants.
Smith said his firm has strong ties to Wisconsin and will run the new Fairfield Inn using an operating team based in Wisconsin.
“It’s going to be a really strong team,” he said.
Lake Geneva aldermen approved plans for the hotel in September.
In addition to 92 rooms, the hotel will include an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a breakfast area and a meeting room.
Jones said the project fell about a week behind schedule because of weather conditions during the winter. But he voiced confidence that the facility still will be completed by the end of September.
“We’ve been struggling with some weather, obviously, and some unforeseen snowstorms and a cold winter,” he said. “But we’re within a week of where we want to be. We’re doing very well.”
He said crews have been working 60 hours a week, including weekends, to get the project completed on time.
The building’s exterior frame has been constructed, the roof has been completed and exterior windows have been installed. Crews now are starting on interior work, which includes electrical work and plumbing.
“We’re very dedicated to making sure we follow our schedule,” Jones said.
Konrad Construction has constructed and remodeled hotels, restaurants, retail stores and more in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, and elsewhere.
Smith said his firm is excited about entering the Lake Geneva market. He predicted that Fairfield Inn would perform well there.
“There’s not very many national brand hotels in Lake Geneva,” he said. “Being in Lake Geneva will be a great benefit. It will be a new brand in the area.”