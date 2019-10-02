Obtaining bird-watching equipment in Lake Geneva has become as convenient as visiting the library.
The city’s avian committee recently donated six bird-watching kits to the Lake Geneva Public Library so that library patrons can borrow a kit and try bird watching.
The kits include binoculars, bird-identification books, maps of popular bird-watching sites, and bird-watching diaries.
Committee member Carol Zimmermann said she wants people to use a diary to record the types of birds they see during their excursions, to help guide others borrowing the kits in the future.
“We can keep a running tally from one birder to the next,” she said.
The avian committee received a $1,600 grant from Alliant Energy and the Alliant Energy Foundation to establish the kits at the library.
Sara Soukup, the library’s director of youth services, said many people already have checked out the kits since they became available in early September.
“Our parents and children are very excited about these,” Soukup said.
Zimmermann said she is confident more people will check out the kits, as Soukup continues to promote the program.
“She’s the godmother of the kits,” Zimmermann said. “I’m pretty sure they will get a pretty good workout.”
Zimmermann said the committee decided to start the program to create a renewed interest in bird watching among area residents, as well as to educate people about local birds.
“This gives us the ability to do a no-cost, personalized, educational, fun experience that’s as easy as checking out a book,” she said.
Zimmermann said more bird-watching kits may become available in the future, if the program proves to be popular.
“I think we’re going to see how it goes,” she said.
Zimmermann said she encourages people who check out the kits to download the Lake Geneva Historic Preservation Commission’s and VISIT Lake Geneva’s walking tour apps, so they can visit historic sites during their bird-watching experience.
“They have a chance to bird watch and also look at the historic homes and businesses along the lakeshore path and around the neighborhoods,” she said.
