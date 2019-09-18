The Lake Geneva Public Library is losing longtime board member and former board president Fritz Oppenlander.
Oppenlander, who has been associated with the library for many years, has announced plans to step down when his current term expires next July 31.
Oppenlander would not discuss how long he has served on the library board, although library officials said he has served since 2005.
Oppenlander said he decided to step down to pursue other endeavors.
“That path requires me to leave some things behind so that I can pick up the new passions,” he said.
The library board has elected Dennis Lyons as its new president, moving Oppenlander into the vice president’s position.
Oppenlander currently represents the town of Lyons on the library board by appointment of the county board.
Walworth County Administrator Dave Bretl said towns that do not have a library may have representative on a municipal library board, appointed by the county.
The library board includes nine members, of whom six are appointed by the city of Lake Geneva and three are appointed by the county.
Oppenlander moved from the town of Lyons to Williams Bay in 2016. However, Bretl said the county board agreed to allow him to continue to represent Lyons on the board until the end of his current term.
“He has a long period of service on the board,” Bretl said. “He’s been a great guy to have on the board.”
Martha Pennington of the town of Lyons has applied for Oppenlander’s position on the library board. Pennington said Oppenlander encouraged her to apply.
Pennington worked for Lake Geneva schools for about 33 years as an elementary school art teacher and counselor, before retiring in 2005.
“I’m flattered that he approached me,” Pennington said. “He said the town of Lyons needs a representative on the library board, and that’s how this whole thing started.”
Pennington said she has known Oppenlander for many years, as they both attend Lake Geneva United Methodist Church.
“He’s a very intelligent and caring person,” she said. “I believe in life-long learning, and he does as well.”
Bretl has presented Pennington to the county board as a nominee to succeed Oppenlander.
Library director Emily Kornak said of Oppenlander: “His generosity in sharing his knowledge and experience has been inspirational, and benefited the library tremendously. We are all sorry that his term ends next year in July, but I know he’ll always find a way to give back to the community.”