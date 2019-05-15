Badger High School Class of ‘76 graduate Deb Harris Krezel is the 2019 inductee to Badger’s Wall of Success.
The Wall of Success program honors outstanding graduates of Badger or its predecessors, Genoa City High School and Lake Geneva High School.
By honoring distinguished graduates, the Wall of Success Committee seeks to identify and recognize models of success for current students to admire and emulate. The program demonstrates to students the relationship between the education that they receive at Badger and their later success in life.
The 2019 Wall of Success induction was April 12 at the school.
Krezel is a mom, grandma, business owner and martial artist. Her journey since her Badger graduation has been both challenging and exciting. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, where she was a member of Alpha Sigma Lambda National Honor Society and recipient of the Chancellor’s Leadership Award.
Krezel is an avid competitor who received her first-degree black belt when there were no women’s divisions. She competed in the men’s divisions for three years before women’s black belt divisions were established in Wisconsin. She holds the ranks of first-degree black belt in both Inayan Eskrima and Jui Jitsu-Pankration, fourth-degree Yamashita Kobudo-Traditional Weaponry and eighth-degree in karate.
Deb also holds a master certification in Usui Shiki Ryoho Reiki and External Qi Therapies. In 2007, she competed in Portugal at the world championships as a member of Team USA, bringing home two gold, one silver and one bronze medal.
One of 20 of the first Americans invited to train in a new facility in Okinawa, Japan, she trained under top weapons artists in the world.
The Wall of Success Committee solicits nominations from the community. The candidate must be a graduate of Badger High School, Genoa City High School or Lake Geneva High School.