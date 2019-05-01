Lake Geneva Mayor Tom Hartz has nominated 10 people to various city committees and commissions.
The city council April 22 unanimously approved all of the mayor’s nominations.
Clarence Read was re-appointed to the Oakhill Cemetery Board. His term is set to expire May 1, 2021. Cemetery board members serve a two-year term.
Lynelle Gramm and Jennifer Bartz were appointed to the Lake Geneva Public Library Board. Gramm and Bartz are new members to the board, and their terms are set to expire May 1, 2022.
The library board includes seven members who serve a three-year term. At least four members must be Lake Geneva residents. One member may be a town of Bloomfield resident, and another member may be a town of Linn resident.
The Historic Preservation Commission will have two returning members, as both Patrick Quinn and Louise Rayppy were re-appointed. Their terms will expire May 1, 2022.
The commission consists of eight members. At least one member must be a Lake Geneva alderman, and at least four members must be Lake Geneva residents. Members serve three-year terms.
Tammie Carstensen and Brain Waspi were re-appointed to the Tourism Commission. New member, John Trione, also was appointed. All three terms will expire May 1, 2020.
The Tourism Commission consists of six members, including two aldermen, one Lake Geneva resident and three business representatives, who serve a one-year term.
Sean Levitt and Roger Wolff were re-appointed to the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board. Their terms are set to end Jan. 1, 2021.
The Business Improvement District Board includes seven members. At least half of the members must be commercial property owners within the district. Members serve a two-year term.