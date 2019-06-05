Lake Geneva Mayor Tom Hartz is making changes on several city committees and commissions — and not without a little backlash.
Hartz has re-appointed some people to their commission assignments, while replacing others.
Some outgoing appointees say they are okay with the mayor making changes, while others are voicing disappointment.
Former Mayor Spyro Condos said he is disappointed about losing his seat on the police and fire commission, because there was more that he wanted to accomplish.
During his term on the police and fire commission, Condos said, he helped to obtain $300,000 in state grants to purchase security equipment and emergency medical kits for Lake Geneva schools, as well as to train teachers on how to recognize mental health issues in students.
“I’m not saying the school weren’t safe,” Condos said. “We just made them a little safer.”
Condos was appointed to the police and fire commission in February 2018 by then-Mayor Alan Kupsik to replace outgoing member Richard Bittner, who had resigned.
Hartz has not announced a new commission appointee, but Condos’ term expired May 1.
Hartz could not be reached for comment.
Condos said he believes he was not re-appointed because he was outspoken about certain issues, such as what he regarded as a need for more police officers in local schools.
Condos said he does not have any hard feelings towards Hartz.
“I support him on a lot of things, and there’s nothing personal,” he said.
Condos said he does not plan to run for city office again.
“I’m not going to run for anything,” he said. “I’ve had enough.”
Hartz also recently made changes to the city’s tourism commission. Commission members Tammie Carstensen and Brain Waspi were re-appointed, while Andrew Fritz and Charles Lorenzi were not.
John Trione and Dana Trilla recently were appointed as new members to the tourism commission.
Lorenzi said he was not upset about losing his seat.
“The mayor can appoint who he wants to appoint,” Lorenzi said. “You do it for free. It’s summertime in Lake Geneva, and I have plenty to do.”
Fritz could not be reached for comment.
Sarah Hill lost her seat on the city plan commission.
Ann Esarco was re-appointed to the plan commission, while William Catlin was appointed as a new member.
Esarco also was re-appointed to the board of park commissioners, while Odulia Alvarez and Meghan VanDyke were appointed new members to the park board.
Robert McCormick and Frank Marsala were re-appointed to the zoning board of appeals.
Other recent appointments include Clarence Read being re-appointed to the Oakhill Cemetery Board. Lynelle Gramm and Jennifer Bartz were named as new members to the Lake Geneva Public Library Board.
Patrick Quinn and Louise Rayppy were re-appointed to the historic preservation commission. Sean Levitt and Roger Wolff were re-appointed to the Business Improvement District board, while Jordan Innis recently was named as a new member to the board.