Merchants along Lake Geneva’s busy tourist spot on Wrigley Drive are voicing mixed feelings about a proposal to close the street and create a new lakefront pedestrian plaza.
Some business owners are keen on the idea of making the area more pedestrian-friendly, while others fear that eliminating Wrigley Drive parking places would make it too difficult for customers in vehicles.
Even among businesses located right next to each other, the pedestrian plaza concept is eliciting sharply contrasting responses.
Dimitri Anagnos, co-owner of Popeye’s on Lake Geneva restaurant, said he opposes closing off Wrigley Drive because he believes customers would be turned away by the lack of street parking.
“We live in a world of convenience,” Anagnos said.
Next door at Oakfire restaurant, however, operations manager Paul Meckler said he is ready to welcome the pedestrian plaza as a way of making the lakefront more appealing to tourists who prefer walking.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Meckler said. “Anytime you attract more of a following, it encourages more people to participate.”
City officials are considering closing down Wrigley Drive to vehicular traffic for a pedestrian plaza as recommended by tourism consultant Roger Brooks who issued a report recently on ways of making downtown Lake Geneva more enticing to tourists and shoppers.
As proposed, the pedestrian plaza could include an amphitheater, summer splash pad, outdoor seating areas, interactive games, winter ice-skating rink and other new amenities.
But it also would necessitate eliminating more than 60 premium parking spaces that generate a combined estimated $250,000 a year in parking revenue for the city.
Mayor Tom Hartz has said he would like to try the pedestrian plaza idea on a trial basis, closing the street down temporarily this summer.
But there has been no sign of movement among city leaders in moving forward with the idea.
City Council President John Halverson said he would like the city to explore the pedestrian plaza suggestion further. Halverson said the concept seems similar to what downtown visitors already can find at Flat Iron Park and Library Park.
“I could be convinced,” he said, “but I would like to hear more discussion about it.”
As presented by Brooks’ consulting firm, closing Wrigley Drive would eliminate traffic congestion, noise and fumes, and would replace the street with outdoor seating for restaurant goers as well as quiet pedestrian walkways for easy movement along the lakefront.
To replace the lost parking spaces, Brooks recommended building a new parking lot elsewhere.
Some on or near Wrigley Drive are uncertain or are unwilling to commit on the proposal.
Spyro Condos, owner of Harbor Side Pub & Grill, declined to comment on the matter.
Emily Kornak, director of the Lake Geneva Public Library, said closing Wrigley Drive for a plaza is up to the city’s elected leaders. Kornak said she supports the move if it it would attract more downtown.
“It would be good if it would bring more people to the library, but I don’t know if it would,” she said. “I guess we won’t know unless we try it.”
Another nearby business owner said the plaza concept is worth considering.
Gary Petzinger, co-owner of Constant Cravings, said he would support the idea if the city could find a way to make up for the lost parking spaces with a parking garage or something else.
Petzinger said a pedestrian plaza could draw more people to his storefront.
“If more people are able to come to the downtown,” he said, “more people will be able to come to the businesses, if it’s done right.”
The area most directly impacted by the concept is the stretch of Wrigley Drive along the lakefront that includes Popeye’s and other restaurants, taverns and tourist attractions.
A Popeye’s manager originally voiced support for the plaza concept. But after more information became available, Anagnos said he could not support any idea that involves shutting down Wrigley Drive to vehicular traffic.
Anagnos said he worries not only about customers being able to reach his restaurant, but also delivery drivers, repair workers and emergency vehicles.
“What if the dishwasher breaks down or the sewer backs up?,” he said. “If refrigeration goes out, we need someone here now. They can’t park their truck six blocks away.”
At Oakfire, Meckler said he does not fear the loss of parking spaces, especially if it makes his restaurant and other attractions more accessible by foot.
“People will have more space to move around,” he said. “And they don’t have to worry about competing with traffic.”
As far as deliveries to businesses in the area, Petzinger said there would still be access for delivery trucks in the alley near Broad Street.
“As long as Broad Street is open, I think businesses will be able to handle that,” he said.