Henry Sibbing remembers resettling in the Lake Geneva region during the 1970s. The place where he met people and made new friends was the Hillmoor Golf Course.
“We were able to share time with each other and get to know each other,” he said. “I miss it — I really miss it.”
Sibbing, now the local municipal judge, joined others Sept. 24 at the Geneva Lake Museum to share stories about the history of Lake Geneva’s old golf course.
The 200-acre property at 333 E. Main St., which has been vacant for about 10 years, is currently the subject of heated public debate about whether it should be redeveloped.
But for those who remember the golf course during its heyday, the property represents much more than land.
“It was much more than a golf course,” local historian Patrick Quinn said. “It was our backyard. It was a place where we could play and have a good time.”
Charlene Klein, a member of the group called Friends of Hillmoor, shared some early history about the former golf course during the discussion at the museum.
Klein said Hillmoor was an outgrowth of the Hillcrest Country Club, which was located on 33 acres of land north of Lake Geneva. During the early 1900s, the Hillcrest Country Club began experiencing financial difficulties, and members wanted a larger golf course.
Local business owners donated between $1,000 and $4,000 each to purchase what would become the Hillmoor property for $40,000. In 1923, golf course designer James Foulis and his brothers were hired to design the new golf course.
The Hillmoor Golf Course opened July 1, 1925, with professional golfer Bobby Jones attending to help commemorate the occasion.
“He was one of the more prolific golf players during that time,” Klein said.
The cost to golf at the course during its early days was $1 on weekdays and $2 on weekends and holidays.
The original founders of the golf course had no plans to create a money-making venture, Klein said.
“They saw this is an attraction and, more importantly, an affordable place to play golf,” she said.
Soon, the golf course and its clubhouse were hosting golf tournaments, weddings, family gatherings and other special events.
“It became a gathering spot for the community,” Klein said.
Sibbing shared a story about how nearby bowling alley owner the late Frank Guske Sr. would cross state Highway 50 to go to his bowling alley and bring back drinks for he and his golfing partners.
“Frank probably figured, ‘We’re right across the street, and I’m just waiting here anyway; I might as well get something,’” Sibbing said. “These are the types of stories and friendships we all developed.”
Sibbing recalled Hillmoor hosting couple’s golf leagues, women’s leagues, men’s leagues and industrial leagues. The course’s clubhouse was particularly popular for its Friday fish fries.
People around town wore shirts and jackets emblazoned with the Hillmoor name.
“From my perspective, this is something that I think is missing in our communities — the idea of community,” he said. “That’s what this golf course provided.”
Quinn, a Lake Geneva native, said he and his childhood friends went sledding on the Hillmoor property during the winter. They also hiked along the White River and collected golf balls — which they could return to the clubhouse the next summer for 1 cent apiece.
Quinn said he frequently attended the Friday fish fries along with crowds of others.
“In those days, the clubhouse was full,” he said.
The golf course began experiencing financial difficulties and eventually closed in 2005. The property has remained dormant ever since.
“I was devastated when it closed down,” Sibbing said.
White River Holdings LLC of Chicago purchased the property in 2016 for about $3.4 million, proposing to redevelop it with new business and residential development.
After mixed opinions in the community, Lake Geneva aldermen voted in 2017 to block the landowner’s development ideas.
White River Holdings recently signaled a desire to reconsider development possibilities, and city officials decided to hire professional planners to draft development plans that would be acceptable to the city.
Some development opponents have want the old golf course to remain undeveloped as open recreational green space.
Sibbing said he and others in town even harbor hopes that the property someday could become a golf course again.
“We can keep out fingers crossed,” he said. “We had great memories there.”