Henry Sibbing was considering hanging up his robe and gavel as Lake Geneva’s municipal judge until a chance meeting with a stranger convinced him to change his mind.
Sibbing said he was walking his dog one day when a women stopped him and thanked him for helping her son as municipal judge.
“I said, ‘Ma’am, I was not going to run for judge again until you told me your story,’” Sibbing recalled. “I decided to run for judge again so I could continue to help kids.”
Sibbing, 75, was re-elected April 2 to another four-year term as municipal judge, running without opposition. He has served as municipal judge since 1997 and is Lake Geneva’s longest serving elected official currently.
Deanna Crisman, the judge’s court clerk in Lake Geneva Municipal Court, said she has been impressed by his demeanor and approach to handling defendants.
Sibbing oversees about 1,000 cases annually involving traffic violations, first-time drunken drivers, disorderly conduct, minor drug possession, trespassing and city ordinance violations.
“He’s very easy to work with,” Crisman said. “He’s just a very kind, considerate person.”
Sibbing said most of the defendants he sees in municipal court are regular people who made a bad decision.
“They want to be treated justly,” he said. “Most just want to be heard.”
Born in Springfield, Ohio, Sibbing attended Marquette University in Milwaukee and earned a degree in philosophy. After getting his law degree in California in the 1970s, he and his family returned to the Midwest and settled in Lake Geneva.
He opened a law practice here in 1978, and a short time later some Lake Geneva aldermen urged him to run for the elected position of city attorney.
Sibbing said he enjoyed serving as city attorney from 1980 to 1996, but he always felt that he would be more effective behind the bench.
“I thought I would make a good, quality judge,” he said. “I felt it was a career path that was best suited for my personality.”
Sibbing ran unsuccessfully for Walworth County circuit judge three times, in 1992, 1998 and 2000. He now regards not being elected circuit judge as a blessing in disguise, because it allowed him to serve as Lake Geneva’s municipal judge.
“I think I’m able to accomplish more as a municipal judge than a circuit judge,” he said.
When he was in his mid-50s, Sibbing also decided to pursue a career in counseling to complement his work in the courtroom.
“I wanted to do something more helpful,” he said. “I was helping people fight legal battles, but I wanted to help them in another way.”
In the early 2000s, he earned a master’s degree in counseling from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Donald Norman, one of Sibbing’s professors in Whitewater, said the judge worked hard to earn his counseling degree and became one of Norman’s best students ever.
“We had a lot of younger students, so he was pushing the age limit,” Norman said. “But that was fine, because he had a lot of wisdom to pass on.”
The most rewarding part of his job in municipal court, Sibbing says, is helping young people get their lives back on track. If a youth commits a somewhat serious offense, he may order them to perform community service, attend a counseling program or become involved in a school activity, in addition to paying a court fine.
He tries to work with young people, because he realizes there may be issues going on in their lives that affect their behavior.
“I don’t want to punish them. I want them to learn their lesson,” he said. “Years ago, it became clear to me that punishing them wasn’t getting the job done.”
Crisman said Sibbing treats young people fairly in the courtroom.
“He works more towards restorative behavior,” she said. “He would rather see someone get rehabilitated than sentence them with a fine.”
Combining his years as city attorney and as municipal judge, Sibbing has 38 years of service as an elected official in Lake Geneva.
He also works privately as a counselor at Morning Star Psychotherapy in Whitewater, assisting clients who are dealing with drug and alcohol addiction.
He said he never refers municipal court defendants to Morning Star, acknowledging that doing so would be a conflict of interest.
Norman, who also works at Morning Star, said Sibbing is respected by the other counselors there.
“He’s a kind, gentle person,” Norman said. “All of his colleagues think that he’s great to work with. We enjoy having him around.”