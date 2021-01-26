 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
National snowstorm drops about 3 inches in Lake Geneva, more in other areas of country
alert top story

National snowstorm drops about 3 inches in Lake Geneva, more in other areas of country

{{featured_button_text}}

WALWORTH — A snowstorm spanning the United States essentially from coast to coast deposited only a few inches in Lake Geneva and surrounding municipalities.

Southeastern Wisconsin fared much better than other locations throughout the country after last night’s continued snowfall.

According to National Weather Service data, Lake Geneva, Burlington and Hebron, Illinois all received about three inches of snow as of 7 a.m., whereas on the other side of the country, Tuscan, Arizona is reported to have seen 14 inches of snowfall last night.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Snowfalls have also been reported in unlikely areas such as Malibu, California and Phoenix, Arizona.

The National Weather Service winter weather advisory will continue on until 6 p.m. today and light snowfalls continue to hit the area.

+15 Snow sculpting at Winterfest 2020

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics