National snowstorm drops about 3 inches in Lake Geneva, more in other areas of country

WALWORTH — A snowstorm spanning the United States essentially from coast to coast deposited only a few inches in Lake Geneva and surrounding municipalities.
Southeastern Wisconsin fared much better than other locations throughout the country after last night’s continued snowfall.
According to National Weather Service data, Lake Geneva, Burlington and Hebron, Illinois all received about three inches of snow as of 7 a.m., whereas on the other side of the country, Tuscan, Arizona is reported to have seen 14 inches of snowfall last night.
Snowfalls have also been reported in unlikely areas such as Malibu, California and Phoenix, Arizona.
The National Weather Service winter weather advisory will continue on until 6 p.m. today and light snowfalls continue to hit the area.