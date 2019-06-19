The Tristan Crist Magic Theatre has moved out of its downtown performance venue, and just like magic, a new business is ready to appear in its place.
The owner of the neighboring Bottle Shop wine store has announced plans to expand her business into the old magic theater at 609 W. Main St.
Bottle Shop owner Beth Tumas said she wants to keep the entertainment going in the former theater property.
Tumas said she plans to use the lobby area as an event room for classes and other activities, and to use the former theater to host comedy shows and community theater performances.
Plans include making the space available for outside groups to rent for performances or other events.
“We have a lot of fun ideas,” she said. “We’re excited.”
Located around the corner at 617 W. Main St., the Bottle Shop sells wine and other alcoholic beverages, with a tasting room, food service and space for large groups.
Tumas said she would submit plans to the city for the neighboring leased magic theater property.
The Tristan Crist Magic Theatre occupied the property for four years before owner Tristan Crist decided to build a larger performance venue east of downtown at 100 N. Edwards Boulevard.
Crist celebrated the opening of his new theater June 7 with his first performances in the new home.
Crist said the new theater has lighting, signage and background music intended to create a more modern feel.
“Everything is a modern industrial vibe,” he said. “We wanted to reflect that feel throughout the building.”
The new theater can seat 156 people, which is three times larger than the old venue.
The new site also includes a parking lot, sparing guests from the challenges of downtown parking. On opening night, Crist and his staff were excited to see the parking lot filled with cars.
Shannon McGuire, box office manager, said the new theater offers patrons a more festive atmosphere than the old space.
“They get the sense that it’s a show,” McGuire said. “It’s an amazing experience, from the second they walk in, to seeing the show, and just the flow of how everything works.”
Crist had been planning the new theater for more than a year.
The Lake Geneva City Council approved a zoning change and permit for the new theater in April 2018.
Crist said he is excited that he was able to open the new theater for the summer tourism season. He said customers seem to appreciate the new facility.
“Everyone who I’ve talked to has been really positive about the entire experience,” he said.
McGuire said the year-long process for making the move was worth the wait.
“I’m loving it,” she said. “I absolutely love it.”
In the new theater, Crist said he is able to perform new tricks, as well as expand on some of his older favorites, such as making a helicopter appear. Crist said he now makes the helicopter appear on a raised platform contained within a box.
“It makes for a more impressive appearance,” he said.
The new theater also provides a larger lobby area and more room for concession snacks and drinks, including new alcoholic beverages.
Crist said customers have been asking about alcoholic beverages, and the city approved a liquor license.
“It’s something the adults have been asking for,” he said. “We were able to get it in this place, which is great.”
Performances are currently held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and at 5 p.m. Sunday. In July, Crist plans to add a 7 p.m. show on Tuesday and Thursday and a 3 p.m. matinee show on Saturday.
“We’ve noticed that families with smaller kids like to come during the day,” he said. “So we want to make a matinee option for them.”