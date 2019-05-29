MADISON — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to veto a slate of contentious abortion-related bills that Republicans in the state Assembly passed recently and that lawmakers in the Senate are set to consider in early June.
Evers’ announcement on May 21 means the package of bills has no chance of becoming law, because Republicans lack a two-thirds majority to override a veto.
One of the bills Assembly Republicans passed, dubbed the “born-alive” bill, would require a health care provider who is present when a fetus survives an abortion or abortion attempt to “exercise the same degree of professional skill, care and diligence to preserve the life and health of the child.”
“We shouldn’t be limiting the right for women to make their own health care decisions,” Evers wrote on Twitter. “That’s why I’ll veto the bills passed by the Assembly last week if they arrive on my desk. It’s time to listen to women.”
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, one of the “born-alive” bill’s authors, said Evers’ position makes clear “he’s for abortion at any time for any reason.”
Democrats say the bill is unnecessary because cases where a fetus survives an abortion attempt are extremely rare. Wisconsin Right to Life, an anti-abortion group that supports the bill, said such a case has not been reported in Wisconsin since 1982.
Such cases are not tracked by the state Department of Health Services.
Wisconsin already bans abortions after 20 weeks, before the point of fetal viability outside the womb, and federal law provides legal protections to all babies born alive.
Republicans have argued the bill would ensure protections for fetuses in case the state’s 20-week ban is repealed.
Other bills Republicans in the Assembly passed include one that would bar abortion selection on the basis of factors such as the fetus’ sex, race or disability. Another GOP bill lawmakers in the Assembly approved would require providers to submit more information to the state about abortions they perform. A fourth bill would make health care providers ineligible for the state’s Medicaid program if they perform abortions, with certain exceptions.
Wisconsin Republicans received an earful on the issues recently at their annual convention in Oshkosh from the Rev. James Reiff, pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Congregation in Oshkosh.
“When Wisconsin Republicans had the majority under Gov. Walker, they did nothing to safeguard the rights of the preborn,” Reiff said. “Now, however, when we have a Democrat governor, these same Republicans piously claim that they’re against abortion, all the while knowing that any abortion bill they bring to the governor’s desk will be vetoed. Dear heavenly father, forgive our Republican legislators for their hypocrisy.”
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, later defended the Wisconsin GOP record on abortion, arguing Republicans are “profoundly proud” of their record, which includes a bill former Republican Gov. Scott Walker signed in 2015 that prohibits abortion after 20 weeks gestation.