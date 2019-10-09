Linda Frame has hit the water running — so to speak — in her new job as Lake Geneva’s harbormaster.
Frame recently was hired as harbormaster and started work Sept. 23 in a position that gives her responsibility for managing Riviera Beach, monitoring the city’s boat pier and maintaining boat slip and buoy waiting lists.
“A good way to think of the harbormaster is all things lakefront,” she said.
Frame replaces former harbormaster Chuck Gray, who retired in May. The city received eight applications for the position.
Stephanie Copsey, the city’s marketing director for the Riviera, said she looks forward to working with Frame about events at the city-owned lakefront tourist center.
“She seems very knowledgeable about the position,” Copsey said. “She seems to have a positive energy.”
Born in East Chicago, Indiana, Frame moved to Lake Geneva with her family as a young girl in 1959. She and her family enjoyed boating and water skiing.
Frame worked as a mail boat deliverer for Gage Marine, and her brother, Neill Frame, is celebrating his 50th year as a mail boat captain.
“That’s how I became a lake girl and a boat girl,” she said.
Frame previously worked as a registered nurse for about 30 years before retiring in December 2018. She said she decided to apply for the harbormaster position to remain active in the community.
“I love what I’m doing,” she said. “I think it’s a great match, and it’s a great chance for a second career.”
Frame does have other experience working with boats.
From 1984 to 2010, she operated a furniture refurbishing and rehabilitation business in North Carolina in which she restored boats. She moved back to Lake Geneva in 2011 and still refurbishes boats and furniture for local contractors.
“It’s not as a business, but it’s still a passion,” she said.
Frame said she learned about boat refurbishing from her father during her childhood. She said she would often help her father refurbish boats in his workshop.
“He was a wonderful teacher, and I learned so much from him,” she said. “By the time I was 9 years old, I was refinishing wooden boats by myself.”
Merchants inside the Riviera said they are impressed with the city’s new harbormaster.
Sol Kaniuk, owner of the Glassblowing Shop, said Frame does a good job of listening to shop owner concerns.
“She takes good care of us,” Kaniuk said. “We’re very fortunate to have her.”
Iwona Gogo, owner of the Riviera Beach Shop, said she also has enjoyed meeting with Frame.
“She’s hands on,” Gogo said. “She’s hit the ground running.”
Frame also oversees the beach manager, Riviera security staff and boat launch attendants. The position is full time from May to September and part time from October to April.
Frame usually starts her day walking along the lakefront area and making sure there is no damage to the piers, and that boats are properly covered. She takes photos and reports any pier damage to the city’s public works department.
She also meets regularly with the Riviera shop owners to see if they have any concerns or issues.
She said she enjoys the randomness of the job and interacting with people in the community.
“I didn’t take this position to hide in my office,” she said.
Frame plans to make the harbormaster job a long-term commitment.
“I don’t want to be retired,” she said. “This is a happy job.”