The company behind Lake Geneva’s ice castle is stay tight-lipped about where this year’s ice castle might be built.
Ryan Davis, CEO and president of Ice Castles LLC, said the company is considering other sites in the Lake Geneva area, but he would not disclose any locations under consideration.
“We’re still working things through,” Davis said. “We didn’t think it would be this complicated.”
The Utah-based company last winter drew thousands of visitors to its first-ever Lake Geneva outdoor frozen funhouse — a 20,000-square-foot interactive ice structure with slides, tunnels and fountains. The attraction was located at Riviera Beach, but the company later said it wanted to find a new location.
The company made plans to move the ice castle to Dunn Field park — and to add summertime attractions on the White River — but those plans were scrapped after school officials objected to having the ice castle near Eastview Elementary School.
Davis said he hopes to have a site selected soon so crews can start building this winter’s ice castle, which is scheduled to open in late December.
“We would like to work everything out as early as possible,” he said. “Based on the timing, we’re not in trouble yet.”
But whether the company is planning to stay in Lake Geneva or venture outside the city limits remains unclear.
Lake Geneva City Administrator Dave Nord said he has not talked with representatives from Ice Castles for a couple of weeks, and he has not heard of any potential new locations for the attraction.
“Honestly, I haven’t heard anything,” he said.
Fontana Village Administrator Theresa Loomer said representatives from Ice Castles have not approached her village, either.
“I have not heard anything,” Loomer said.
Tammie Carstensen, chairperson of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission, said she feels the ice castle will attract many people to downtown Lake Geneva regardless of where it is located.
“Without a doubt, we’re going to benefit,” Carstensen said during a recent commission meeting. “I’m 100-percent positive.”
The tourism commission had pledged $150,000 over three years to retrofit the Dunn Field location. The company had planned to add another $250,000 of its own money to pay for needed renovations.
But with the school district voicing opposition because of nearby Eastview Elementary School, the company has given up on the Dunn Field site.
“I don’t think it’s possible at this time,” Davis said.
Davis said the company hopes to remain active in the Lake Geneva region for years to come.
“We’re just taking a look around,” he said. “We like the Lake Geneva area. We’re hoping to find something close.”