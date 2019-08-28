Jennifer Straus is looking forward to leading the “amazing place” that is Badger High School this school year.
Straus was named Badger’s interim principal for the 2019-20 school year when Russ Tronsen resigned in July to become the new principal at Beaver Dam High School.
Straus said she is thrilled to serve the Badger community, and she plans to work on improving programs that deliver a quality education for the school’s estimated 1,300 students.
“Badger is such an amazing place for our students,” she said. “Having said that, better never stops. There’s always that next phase.”
The former social studies teacher had served as Badger’s associate principal for the past 10 years.
School board president Pat Sherman said Straus was the unanimous choice to succeed Tronsen when Tronsen announced his resignation after three years as principal.
“We have every confidence that Jennifer will do a great job as Badger’s principal for the upcoming school year,” Sherman said.
School board members opted to name an interim principal for the 2019-20 academic year because Tronsen’s resignation in mid-summer came at a time when the labor pool for school administrators generally is pretty dry.
The district plans to begin its search for a permanent principal candidate in the spring. Sherman said he would be happy to consider Straus as an applicant.
“We always look to fill our positions with the best people,” Sherman said. “If Jennifer applies, she would be considered like the other candidates.”
Straus said she hopes to become the permanent principal for Badger after this school year, saying that her years as associate principal helped to prepare her for the job.
School Superintendent James Gottinger said Straus did well as associate principal, and he feels she will do a good job as interim principal.
“She is a good leader, and she is level-headed,” Gottinger said.
Before coming to Badger, Straus worked as a social studies teacher at Delavan-Darien High School for 13 years, then as the school’s assistant principal for five years.
Straus said she has enjoyed her 28-year career in education.
“It just gets better and better every year,” she said. “I feel so grateful to do what I do. I love working with kids. I love working with families.”
Straus received her teaching degree in history and political science from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 1991. She then recieved a master’s degree in teaching from the UW-Madision in 2003.
Her father and a great-aunt both worked as teachers, which helped to spark her interest in education. She became interested in teaching social studies while in college.
“I took my first history class, and I was hooked,” she said. “I thought, ‘I could combine an area that I find fascinating along with working with kids.’”
At Badger, working with the students is what she has enjoyed most. Visitors to the building, she siad, often talk about how the students make them feel welcome.
“One of the things that I truly enjoy about our building is our kids,” she said.
Straus said Badger is constantly evolving its programs to make sure students have the necessary tools to prepare for college and the workforce.
“I think that’s one of the outstanding things about Badger — it doesn’t stand still,” she said. “Whether it’s upgrading some technology or some tools to match industry standards, those are things we’re going to do.”
Named as the new interim associate principal at Badger is Katherine Stanton.
Stanton has worked as a science teacher at the high school since 2011. She has been the co-chairperson of the school’s science department and has served as principal for summer school during the past five years.
Stanton also has been involved with the cross-country team and has been an adviser for Badger’s after-school cuisine club.
Before coming to Badger, Stanton worked as a teacher for Oak Creek High School.
Stanton said she looks forward to her new challenge as an administrator.
“Although there are close to 1,500 students plus faculty and staff,” she said in a prepared statement, “you feel that every person you pass in the hallway cares about each other, is welcoming and helpful.”