Pedestrians in Lake Geneva may find new sidewalks or bike paths helping them reach such popular destinations as Walmart, Piggly Wiggly and Badger High School.
City aldermen say they would like to consider installing sidewalks on portions of Sheridan Springs Road, North Edwards Boulevard and state Highway 120 to make those areas more pedestrian-friendly.
Aldermen said they would support tapping into existing city funds or borrowing money and then assessing property owners to pay for the sidewalk improvements.
Aldermen Ken Howell said he would like to see cost estimates and a priority list showing where sidewalks most need to be installed.
“How are we going to get somebody to prioritize what places go first in line?” Howell said. “We have to have that in front of us before we go to the next step.”
Discussion turned to sidewalks as city officials in June were approving a contract for $750,000 in street repairs throughout the city.
The city council June 24 approved a street repair contract with Payne & Dolan Inc. of Kenosha that includes an entrance to a new park-and-ride lot on Sheridan Springs Road near a Fairview Inn & Suites hotel currently under construction.
The park and ride is designed to relieve traffic congestion in the city by encouraging motorists to park their vehicles and take a shuttle across town.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said the city could use a sidewalk on Sheridan Springs Road behind the Piggly Wiggly grocery store. Flower said there is nowhere for people to walk in that area.
“We’re talking about areas that are destinations that we’re trying to get to,” she said. “These are basically filling in the gaps where we currently have sidewalks and where we don’t have sidewalks where we see people walking.”
Flower also proposed building sidewalks on Wells Street near Highway 120 to provide pedestrian access to Badger High School and the nearby Lake Geneva Middle School.
“We get a lot of people who would like to walk to the high school or middle school,” she said. “If we had a nice path for them to take, maybe we should consider identifying that in our bike and pedestrian plan.”
Flower said funding for sidewalk projects could come from the city’s parking fund or from grants, or the projects could be worked on as special service areas, in which assessments are used to pay off municipal bonds.
City public works director Tom Earle said he has heard from residents that a sidewalk is needed from the Ridges of Geneva apartment complex, 400 S. Edwards Boulevard, to the neighboring Aldi’s grocery store.
In a separate discussion during a committee meeting, aldermen discussed building sidewalks or pedestrian areas on South Street.
Alderman Doug Skates said he regularly sees people walking in the street in that area because there are no sidewalks.
Skates said he has talked to several residents in that area who would like to see some type of pedestrian path.
“They just want some type of barrier, berm, sidewalk or some type of separation,” Skates said.
Earle said South Street also includes access to the high school, middle school, Big Foot Park and businesses on Wells Street.
“It’s an important road for us,” he said.
Flower said the city could seek state grant funding through the Safe Routes to School program to install a sidewalk on South Street. She said the city park board is looking into that issue.
No cost estimates were provided for any of the sidewalk projects being discussed.
Earle said the city must ensure that new sidewalks connect with other sidewalks or with new developments.
“The sidewalks to nowhere don’t make sense,” he said. “Just because we have a need from here to there, it doesn’t mean that’s where we’re going to put in a sidewalk.”
He added: “We have to use common sense and make sure these sidewalks make sense in the future.”