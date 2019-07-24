Visitors to downtown Lake Geneva may soon find getting around as easy as hopping aboard with Cyndy Hansen.
Hansen, owner of Cruzin’ Taxi Transportation, wants to use two small electric vehicles to offer a new style of shuttle service for hotel guests and other downtown visitors.
The entrepreneur has acquired two “Tuk Tuks,” which are miniature golf cart-like vehicles that travel 25 mph and can seat up to six people each for short-distance trips.
Hansen is seeking city approval to pick passengers up at parking lots and participating hotels and transport them to their desired destination throughout downtown during the summer months.
She believes the service not only is convenient for visitors, but also would alleviate traffic congestion and parking issues downtown.
“When it’s hot, people don’t want to walk from the parking lot all the way down to the beach,” she said. “So now they have a means of transportation.”
Tammie Carstensen, general manager of Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva and also chairwoman of the city tourism commission, said she likes the idea and hopes to offer it for her hotel guests.
Carstensen said she believes Lake Geneva could be the first community in the state with such a unique shuttle service.
“I love it,” she said. “Once again, it’s something new for visitors to experience.”
Some city officials, however, are balking at Hansen’s proposal.
The Lake Geneva City Council on July 22 referred Hansen’s permit request back to committee.
The finance, license and regulation committee, which will consider the matter Aug. 6, earlier deadlocked in a 2-2 tie on whether to welcome the Tuk Tuks into the community.
Aldermen John Halverson and Doug Skates supported the idea at a July 16 committee meeting, but Aldermen Ken Howell and Selena Proksa opposed it.
Howell said he had concerns because of reports that Hansen and her colleagues had put the newfangled vehicles into service on city streets without city approval.
“Nothing wrong with the two vehicles — they’re fine,” Howell said. “They’re a great idea. But I’m worried about their disregard.”
Lake Geneva police reported issuing a verbal warning July 14 for a Tuk Tuk operating without a permit. The vehicles also sometimes are called e-Tuks or simply Tuks.
Hansen called the police issue a misunderstanding, voicing confidence that she will get a permit to launch her new service for Lake Geneva visitors.
“We will figure it all out,” she said. “The Tuks are coming. It’s just going to be a little later.”
Hansen has operated Cruzin’ Taxi Transportation in Lake Geneva for about two years. She also owns a taxi-service business in her hometown of Burlington. Before starting a taxi business, she drove limousines for about 20 years, and sometimes still does when she is not busy with her taxi business.
Her two new Tuk Tuks she has christened with the names “Betty White” and “Ginger.”
Hansen got the idea for the shuttle service from Sylvia Martinez-Mullally, the city’s parking services supervisor.
Martinez-Mullally said she believes the service would provide visitors with convenient access to the downtown area and help relieve congestion. She called it part of a new focus on “micro-mobility.”
“Hopefully, this is a fun and good start in seeing how micro-trips can encourage people to park and ride,” she said.
Hansen approached the city tourism commission for a $20,000 grant, proposing to offer her shuttle service to visitors for free on the weekends.
The tourism commission July 10 voted down the proposal, questioning whether the introduction of Tuk Tuks would translate into more tourists visiting the community.
The commission, however, did award Hansen a $5,000 grant to help advertise her new service.
Each of her vehicles includes a small-screen monitor, which she plans to use to display 30-second commercials from area businesses. She also plans to install a business-sponsored map of Lake Geneva on the back of each vehicle.
Hansen said she believes her service would attract overnight visitors to Lake Geneva, and she still hopes to offer it for free sometime in the future.
“Maybe they would visit the community more, knowing there is a fun, safe, entertaining way to get around town,” she said. “I see this being a staple in Lake Geneva. It’s a need.”
Hansen said she understands the reluctance of some city officials, and she is willing to work with aldermen.
In the future, she has ideas about introducing electric shuttle buses, which would be more accessible for people with disabilities, as well as offering historic tours and partnering with local restaurants.
“It’s all about customer service and a smile and making sure everybody is happy,” she said. “I do what is possible to make it a positive experience, and they come back.”