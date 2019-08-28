Four downtown lake Geneva merchants have pleaded not guilty and one pleaded guilty in the first cases stemming from a crackdown on outdoor store displays.
Business owners Robert Lee, Sam Pappas and Thomas Pinkl pleaded not guilty Aug. 22 to building ordinance violations in Lake Geneva Municipal Court. A fourth defendant, Ruth Ann Hackman, pleaded not guilty by mail.
Another business representative, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to the citation.
The downtown merchants received the citations, which carry a $187-per-day fine, in late July for allegedly violating a city ordinance that prohibits outdoor display of store merchandise.
Municipal Judge Henry Sibbing told the merchants who pleaded not guilty that they could attend a pre-trial conference with City Attorney Dan Draper on Sept. 18 in a conference room at City Hall.
“He is the prosecutor. I’m only the judge,” Sibbing told the merchants. “He’s the one you talk to about your defenses.”
Cohen agreed during his Aug. 22 hearing to plead guilty and pay the $187 fine. It was not clear what downtown business the Wisconsin Dells resident is associated with, but he took responsibility for an outdoor display.
“I made the decision,” he told the judge. “I feel guilty.”
Sibbing told Cohen that other defendants who received the same citation had pleaded not guilty, and he could do so as well.
“I will accept your guilty plea,” Sibbing said. “There are others who will be talking to the city attorney about it. Do you want to join them?”
Cohen indicated that he still wanted to plead guilty.
“No, I’m just going to pay the fine,” he said.
Lake Geneva city officials this summer began enforcing a ban on outdoor merchandise displays in the downtown shopping district, raising a controversial issue about city efforts to keep downtown free of clutter.
Sibbing said merchants have the option to enter into a plea agreement with Draper or discuss their case with the city attorney, who then can decide whether to proceed with the case.
If the merchants do not agree with Draper’s decision, they can request a bench trial in municipal court. Sibbing said a trial probably would not be heard until October or November.
If defendants disagree with the court’s ruling, they can appeal it to circuit court.
Lee said he does not plan to plead guilty or pay the $187 fine. Lee said he wants to be able to display merchandise in front of his store.
“I can’t imagine it not going to court,” he said. “I will be unbending as far as using my property as I see fit. I won’t take anything less.”
Lee said he did not realize the process for fighting the citation could take several months. But he added: “That won’t detour me from my goal, and that’s to get rid of that ordinance.”