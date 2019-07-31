Smaller restrooms, a new elevator and an interior staircase are among the options that Lake Geneva aldermen want to consider for a remodeled Riviera landmark.
City officials are in the process of planning amenities and programs for the historic building as part of its upcoming renovation, which is set to begin early next year with replacement of the roof.
Other ideas that have been suggested for the lakefront tourism center include a new indoor farmers market, temporary pop-up starter businesses, and art-related events and seminars.
City officials are beginning to consider structural issues as well.
Mayor Tom Hartz proposed during a piers, harbors & lakefront committee meeting July 17 that the Riviera’s elevator should be relocated to a different part of the building.
Adam Wolfe, senior project manager for architect MSI General Corp. said moving the elevator is doable but expensive.
“Moving that elevator is a monumental task,” Wolfe said. “It is going to be crazy. To move that elevator would virtually be cost-prohibitive. But we’re happy to explore it.”
Dave Lutherbach, another MSI General representative, told committee members that relocating the elevator could cost about $140,000.
“If we moved it, it would be new construction, because we would have to build a new shaft,” Lutherbach said. “We would have to build a foundation for it.”
Alderman John Halverson said he, too, would like to look at moving the elevator.
“I think we need to bring in a concept that has no limits,” Halverson said.
Some aldermen also have proposed including less restroom space in the Riviera, to provide more room for programs and pop-up businesses.
Alderman Doug Skates said the city could instead expand the restrooms at the VISIT Lake Geneva visitors center or at the Lake Geneva Public Library.
“Is the Riviera’s best use for more bathrooms?,” Skates said.
Halverson agreed with the idea of more off-site restrooms.
“It would give us much more space within the structure,” he said.
Alderman Tim Dunn said having more restroom areas outside the Riviera would benefit people who are using nearby parks or are shopping in the downtown area. Dunn said people often complain that there are not enough outdoor restrooms during the winter.
“Getting year-round, usable restrooms for people shopping in town would probably be a real positive,” he said.
Dunn proposed having an interior staircase instead of an exterior staircase for the Riviera. The exterior staircases can become treacherous during winter months, he said.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she, too, is in favor of having an interior staircase in the building. She said there have been issues with people slipping on the exterior staircases during the winter.
“I think we need to have some type of alternative in the interior of the building,” Flower said. “I would prefer to shut off the staircases on the outside and have something on the inside.”
Skates said there are other issues with the building’s plumbing, electrical system and heating and air-conditioning system.
“We have things cobbled in and duct-taped,” Skates said. “There’s so many things that have to be fixed.”
City officials have estimated previously that the Riviera renovation project will cost about $5 million. MSI General has not yet presented any updated cost projections.
Aldermen are still mulling possibilities for interior remodeling work.
“I don’t want to limit us,” Skates said. “We could do whatever we want to do, and go for the home run.”