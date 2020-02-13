Parking compromise would increase downtown rates to $2 an hour

Motorists in Lake Geneva may find parking rates boosted to $2 an hour throughout the downtown, rather than pay a $3-an-hour premium to park along the lakefront.
The proposal is a compromise that city officials are considering after downtown business owners expressed concern that a $3-an-hour parking rate would decrease the number of customers visiting their stores.
Parking currently costs $2 an hour along the lakefront area and $1 an hour in the rest of the downtown.
The city has proposed a parking rate increase to help offset a projected $100,000 budget shortfall for 2020. The $2-an-hour parking rate increase is projected to generate about $400,000 a year for the city of Lake Geneva.
Lake Geneva’s paid parking season runs from March 1 through mid-November.
The city council was scheduled Feb. 10 to consider the parking rate increase, but aldermen postponed action on the matter until Feb. 24.
Members of the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee earlier recommended the $2-an-hour parking rate instead of the $3 rate along the lakefront. The committee also recommended extended the paid parking time by two hours at night, from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Alderman Richard Hedlund, who opposed the committee recommendations, said he still favors $3-an-hour parking in prime lakefront spots. Hedlund said that would encourage people to occupy parking spots less, freeing up more parking in the downtown area.
Hedlund said increasing rates to $2 an hour elsewhere would penalize motorists who elect to walk a few blocks to save some money.
“Parking downtown is a problem,” he said, “and if we can encourage people to park for a shorter period of time instead of them parking for two to three hours downtown, we should do that.”
Alderman John Halverson said most visitors to Lake Geneva do not know that there are different parking rates downtown.
“Unless there’s signage, they’re not going to know,” he said.
Sean Payne, president of the downtown Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, said he and other business representatives support the $2-an-hour compromise.
Bruce Bennett, co-owner of Cornerstone Shop and Gallery, said he would like the city to consider extending the paid parking hours more than increasing the parking rates.
“If you need more money, that’s the way to get it,” he said.
Bennett also proposed that the city re-establish a parking commission to give residents and business owners an opportunity to discuss parking issues with city officials.
A city parking commission was last in effect in 2016.
“A lot of people care about this,” Bennett said. “It’s a very big issue.”
Ann Esarco, owner of Avant Cycle Cafe, said she, too, supports extended parking meter hours in the evening.
Esarco, a current candidate for alderman, said she also would be in favor of having $2-an-hour parking throughout the downtown area.
City officials also have proposed doubling parking fines from $20 to $40, but that issue was not discussed during the finance committee meeting.