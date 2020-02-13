Parking compromise would increase downtown rates to $2 an hour

Hedlund said increasing rates to $2 an hour elsewhere would penalize motorists who elect to walk a few blocks to save some money.

“Parking downtown is a problem,” he said, “and if we can encourage people to park for a shorter period of time instead of them parking for two to three hours downtown, we should do that.”

Alderman John Halverson said most visitors to Lake Geneva do not know that there are different parking rates downtown.

“Unless there’s signage, they’re not going to know,” he said.

Sean Payne, president of the downtown Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, said he and other business representatives support the $2-an-hour compromise.

Bruce Bennett, co-owner of Cornerstone Shop and Gallery, said he would like the city to consider extending the paid parking hours more than increasing the parking rates.

“If you need more money, that’s the way to get it,” he said.

Bennett also proposed that the city re-establish a parking commission to give residents and business owners an opportunity to discuss parking issues with city officials.

A city parking commission was last in effect in 2016.