The first floor of the Riviera could be transformed into a marketplace for temporary pop-up businesses, under a consultant’s list of options for the Lake Geneva landmark.
Adam Wolfe, senior project manager for MSI General Corp., said the pop-up concept in an area now occupied by permanent storefronts would allow the Riviera to host different vendors and events throughout the year.
“The pop-up thing is huge. It’s all over the place right now,” Wolfe said. “There could be music, dancing — any number of things.”
Wolfe presented options June 19 at a city council committee meeting on future renovation ideas for the Riviera.
Alderman Doug Skates said the pop-up concept could help start-up business owners determine if their products or services would be successful in Lake Geneva.
“Pop-ups are really great, because have the opportunity to test the waters,” Skates said.
City officials are mulling different possibilities for the Riviera as they prepare to move forward with a historic renovation project that could cost $5 million, by some early estimates.
MSI General, hired as architect and construction manager on the project, presented possible floor plans for the lower level of the building.
Wolfe said the upper level would likely remain a ballroom for weddings and other special events.
The lower level, currently used by a group of small gift shop, snack and novelty vendors, could be renovated to include updated and expanded space for the current vendors.
“Some people have been there for a long time,” Wolfe said. “But they have the opportunity to re-establish themselves.”
Other ideas include hosting an indoor farmers market on the lower level during the winter months.
MSI General architect Anne Krogstad suggested seminars and art-related events.
“You could have craft fairs. You could have art shows,” Krogstad said. “You can have less formal gatherings that don’t require such a large space.”
MSI General has not issued recommendations on the future the Riviera, but rather has spent months gathering public input, and now is presenting ideas that have emerged in that process.
City Administrator Dave Nord said most of the ideas for the building have come from community surveys and other input sessions. Nord said the city wants residents to play a big role in the decision-making process.
City aldermen are scheduled in July to decide a course of action for replacing the Riviera’s roof — identified long ago as the first priority for repairs and renovations.
Nord said the city hopes to begin the roof replacement project next February. He said the roof project should continue through April 2020, and the building will be closed to weddings or other events during that time.
Alderman John Halverson said he likes some of the ideas that have been presented for the Riviera.
“I think it’s intriguing and large-scale thinking,” Halverson said.
Skates said another idea is to create a boardwalk area with outdoor seating on the east side of the Riviera.
“It would be a place for people to sit and drink coffee or get a meal,” Skates said. “It’s just not a walkway. It could be something more.”
The entire project has been projected to cost about $5 million, based on previous assessments of the structure. Nord said the project probably will be worked on in stages.
“With the price tags that have been floated out there,” he said, “I don’t think the city is going to be able to do everything at once anyway.”