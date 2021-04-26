Poppy sculpture to be installed in library park, event set for May 1

A flowery sculpture to honor U.S. military veterans will soon be on display in downtown Lake Geneva.

Members of the Lake Geneva American Legion Auxiliary Post 24 are set to donate an 8-foot poppy sculpture to the City of Lake Geneva 10 a.m., May 1 at Library Park next to an existing veterans memorial, west of Lake Geneva Public Library.

The sculpture, which was constructed by local artist John Larkin, will feature 13 bright red poppies made out of metal and clustered together to represent 13 stripes of the American flag.

The purpose of the sculpture is to honor fallen veterans and educate people about the symbolism of the poppy flower, which is the symbol of the American Legion.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved the donation of the poppy sculpture to the city, April 12— with the condition that the American Legion Auxiliary members be responsible for maintaining the sculpture.

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he is pleased with the donation of the sculpture.

“I think it looks really nice,” Hedlund said.

Mayor Charlene Klein encouraged the council members to attend the May 1 donation ceremony.