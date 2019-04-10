A Lake Geneva property owner is pleading not guilty in the city’s first municipal citation alleging a short-term rental code violation.
Cassandra K. Kordecki, 49, recently was issued two citations for allegedly operating a tourist rooming house without a permit.
The citations were issued Feb. 16 and Feb. 23.
It is the first time the city has issued citations against a property owner who has been suspected of operating a tourist rooming house without a license, under new city regulations implemented last year.
The maximum penalty is $1,000 per violation, although court records indicate that Kordecki has been ask to pay $243 for the Feb. 23 citation and $124 for the Feb. 16 citation.
Kordecki was scheduled April 3 to appear in Lake Geneva Municipal Court on the citations. She did not make a courtroom appearance, and Municipal Judge Henry Sibbing said she has pleaded not guilty in writing.
Municipal citations are administrative and not criminal in nature.
A pre-trial conference for Kordecki was scheduled for 4 p.m. April 24.
The city adopted an ordinance last year establishing regulations for short-term rental property owners. As part of the ordinance, such property owners must register with the city, obtain a city permit and obtain a tourist rental house license from the state.
The city also requires a $2,000-a-year registration fee for short-term rental property owners.
In the past, Kordecki has been a vocal critic of the city’s rules, calling the registration fee “outrageous.”