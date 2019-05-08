Lake Geneva residents would have priority over non-residents for renting city-owned boat slips, under new rules being considered for buoys, slips and kayaks.
Comptroller Karen Hall said the city wants to update the rules to provide more clarification for residents and non-resident property owners.
The city council’s finance, license & regulation committee unanimously endorsed the rule changes, which still must be considered by the city council.
In determining who has priority for being placed on a waiting list to rent a buoy or a slip, the new rules gives Lake Geneva residents first priority, while non-resident property owner would have second priority, and non-residents would have last priority.
City Administrator David Nord said the regulation would make it more difficult for non-residents to rent a buoy or a slip from the city.
“In all likelihood, there may not be enough space to get them located on a slip,” Nord said. “I don’t want to discourage them, but it’s just a long list and I don’t want them to get too excited.”
The rules do not affect boat slips or buoys that are privately owned — only those owned by the city.
Beginning next year, city residents will not be able to rent both a buoy and a slip during the same year. Nord said the proposed rule is designed to give more residents an opportunity to have access to either a buoy or a slip.
“Only a couple of people are currently doing that,” he said. “We’re trying to limit it to allow more people to have potential access.”
Renters also can only transfer their lease to their spouses. In previous years, renters have transferred their leases to other relatives.
“We noticed some were being passed between grandmothers and granddaughters or fathers and sons,” Hall said. “According to our ordinances, this is not allowed.”
Kayak storage in city facilities will be limited to two per household. However, renters will no longer be required to pay a $30 annual launch fee to use their kayaks in the city.
Hall the kayak launch fee was never enforced or collected.
“Nobody knows much about it, so we decided to remove it from the list,” she said. “Basically, people carry their kayaks in, and we don’t need the fee anymore.”