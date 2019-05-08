The contractor overseeing the Riviera tourism landmark restoration project has switched up project management teams.
MSI General Corp., hired last year by Lake Geneva city officials, has two new staff members leading the Riviera project.
The company recently named Jay Craig as project manager and Adam Wolfe as senior project manager.
The architectural and construction management firm previously had assigned Jennifer Guslick as project manager.
MSI officials said Guslick has left the company.
MSI President and CEO Dirk Debbink said the new team of Wolfe and Craig will do a good job working with Lake Geneva on the Riviera project.
Debbink said Craig has experience working on historic buildings, so he will be a valuable asset to the project.
“He’s our historical project expert,” Debbink said. “Jay is a great guy who will do a great job.”
Debbink said Wolfe has strong problem-solving skills, which is why he was named senior project manager.
Lake Geneva hired MSI General last year as both architect and construction manager for the Riviera project. The city is planning repairs and renovations that could exceed $5 million on the lakefront tourism center.
MSI will be paid 14 percent under its contract, which could equal $700,000 if the project ends up costing $5 million.
The Riviera was built in 1932 and has not undergone a major renovation since the 1980s.
The city currently is wrapping up its community input phase of the project, in which residents and members of the general public have suggested work they would like to see done to the building.
The city has identified roof replacement as the first priority for the project.
Craig said he will mostly be involved with the initial phases of the project, while Wolfe will mostly be involved with the design and construction work.
“I will always be involved, but he will get more involved with the front-end work,” Craig said. “Once we get more involved with the design, you will be hearing more from him.”
Wolfe said his goal is to work closely with city officials and the residents to make sure the project meets expectations.
Wolfe said he is excited to be a part of the Riviera renovations. He said he has visited the building many times since his childhood.
“The Riviera is a crown jewel in the state of Wisconsin. It’s a huge feather in my cap to help with the project,” Wolfe said. “It’s a beautiful building, but it’s in need of an upgrade.”
Craig said he has been involved with commercial building design and renovation for about 30 years. He has been working for MSI General since September 2017. Craig said before joining MSI General, he worked for a company in California helping to develop apartments.
Wolfe said he has worked in commercial construction for about 20 years and recently joined MSI General.